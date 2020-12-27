MSG
The Knicks Accidentally Had Reggie Bullock Wear Different Numbers On The Front And Back Of His Jersey

The New York Knicks played host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. It’s an early matchup of two teams that have different goals this season, but an up-and-coming New York squad against a Sixers team with aspirations of putting last year’s disappointing campaign behind them still had the potential to be quite fun.

The Knicks did hit an early bump in the road, although it had nothing to do with anyone’s ability to play basketball. Veteran marksman Reggie Bullock checked into the game in the first quarter, but there was an issue: He had the same number on his back as one of his teammates, Mitchell Robinson.

This eventually got recognized, and Bullock, who normally wears No. 25, scooted off the floor and swapped out his shirt, something that required him to check out of the game.

You know something is good when it appears to make a referee laugh and Mike Breen, who has seen basically everything in his broadcasting career, say that this is a new one for him. Anyway, the Knicks went into the locker room for the half down 60-55. It is unclear if the team planned on using that time to make sure everyone had the right jersey number.

