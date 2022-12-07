The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks in January. It’s been less than a year since they decided to bring the former top-10 draft pick on board, and apparently, the team is already sitting down with his representatives in an effort to find a deal to send him elsewhere.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, talks are ongoing between the two sides on the heels of Reddish falling out of the team’s rotation. Reddish, who turned 23 in September, appeared in 20 games with eight starts for the Knicks this season, averaging just under 22 minutes per game. He is also slated to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the year, as he was unable to figure out a long-term deal with the team.

It is not the first time that Reddish has been available on the trade block since he came to the Knicks, as Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the team tried to trade him “leading up to February’s deadline and then again over the summer.” Katz went on to report that both Reddish and Immanuel Quickley could be available in a trade as a way to facilitate a deal to move off of Evan Fournier’s contract in the lead-up to the deadline this year.

This season, Reddish is averaging 8.4 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 30.4 percent shooting from three.