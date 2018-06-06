Since Kobe Bryant retired, he’s insisted that he doesn’t miss playing basketball, which has been hard for some to believe given he was arguably the most obsessive, competitive player in the league during his career.
Instead, Bryant has focused that energy into his media company, earning himself an Oscar in the process, and other off-court ventures. When ESPN launched its premium streaming service ESPN+, Bryant came on board with a new show called Detail that allowed him to get back into the basketball world by breaking down film of a certain player or players each episode.
In the playoffs, the subjects of Bryant’s breakdowns have not fared well in their next game, leading some in NBA Twitter to determine that there is a Detail curse in the same vein of the Madden curse, in which the subject of each episode is doomed to lose their next game. Most have found it humorous and said it jokingly, but it’s gained enough momentum that it’s gotten under the skin of Bryant who isn’t pleased his show is associated with a curse.
