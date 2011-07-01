Update: Kobe Bryant Experiments With A Different Kind Of Knee Surgery & Full-Body Cryotherapy

UPDATE: Kevin Ding of The Orange County Register is reporting an innovative knee surgery isn’t the only thing Bryant has done this summer:
Bryant also visited the Bayer 04 soccer club’s new rehab center in early June to try out whole body cryotherapy, sitting in a chamber that dropped to minus-166 degrees Fahrenheit. The goal is for the body to fight inflammation and feel invigorated by the process, which is somewhat like a fuller scale ice bath â€” and the device is currently not available in the United States.
—
Is this the beginning of the end? Over 48,000 career minutes in, are the tires finally rusting and breaking down?
Despite being considered one of the toughest players in the game, Kobe isn’t a machine, and by the end of last season, his body was wearing down. In the Lakers’ 10 playoff games, Bryant didn’t even reach 20 points in half of them. And as the series against Dallas went deeper, his numbers dropped every game. It was missing, whatever “it” was, and now Lakers fans have a summer of doubt: is Kobe done as one of the best in the game, or will rest get him back to where he needs to be?
With his first long summer since 2007, Bryant had an innovative and unusual procedure done on his right knee about a month ago in Germany.
Mike Bresnahan and Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times write:
The treatment is a derivation of platelet-rich plasma therapy. PRP procedures are less invasive than many surgeries involving the knee and are viewed as either an emerging solution to knee problems or a financial gamble on unproven science.
Bryant, who turns 33 next month, has been bothered in recent seasons by an arthritic joint in his right knee. He has undergone three other knee procedures since 2003, including surgery last July to remove unspecified loose bodies.
Some other athletes who have had this done include Tiger Woods, Rafa Nadal, Brandon Roy (who had it done on his hamstring) and Hines Ward.
Bryant hardly practiced at all last season because of the condition of his knees, specifically the right one. There were instances throughout the year where people said the amount of cartilage in those knees was extremely low, with Bryant once saying: “…it’s almost bone on bone.”
The Times wrote the the procedure usually takes an hour:
A small amount of blood is drawn from the patient’s arm and spun in a centrifuge for about 20 minutes to isolate platelets. With guidance from ultrasound, the platelets are then injected into the injured area to try to stimulate tissue repair.
With this type of treatment being so new, no one is really sure how well it works. But Bryant will try just about anything if it means prolonging his career. We’ll all have to wait and see the effects (if there are any).
What do you think? Will this help Kobe?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Anytime you hear about Brandon Roy and Tiger using the same treatment, it can’t be good. Those two guys haven’t been able to walk straight in years. Father time is undefeated, happens to all of us…
I think its a wrap for the great kobe anyway.He old.Unless he goin there to get steroids for his knee.
as a laker fan i have no doubt kobe will come back next season and make sure everyone knows he is still the best in the world. he may not show it by scoring another 81 or hit amazing game winning shots but he’ll make sure everyone knows some how. i think kobe has been waiting to change his game again and now that he has his knee fixed and hes getting older i cant wait to see what hes gonna pull out of his bag of tricks.
I think it’s possible that it’ll fly. The only reason that Tiger fell off is because he got off track with his Bangbus antics during his marriage. Hines Ward is still an elite player. Brandon already had serious injuries coming into the league.
if i remember correctly, rafa was almost done, due to knees problems, and now he’s back at top of atp lists. so guess this might help
Its really a good proceduree. My knees are almost bone on bone and that’s the nnext thing I am having done.Hines and Nadal are good examples and Roy hasnnt had it donne to his knees yet. The thing is is this gonna last him. He may need to be retired in the next 2 or so years because one the knees are gone, the rest follow
Bout friggin time. Now he (and every Lakers fan in the world) doesn’t have a built-in excuse of, “WE didn’t win cuz Kobe’s hurt” even though he’s been ignoring this for years. now fix the finger and STFU
@Celts Fan
we didnt win cause Pau and Phil lost focus not cause Kobe is nursing an injury. the Celtics had their KGs hurt and Perkins is hurt excuses a couple years back so everyone does it not just laker fans.
@panchito – i never did it w the Cs and i honestly dont remember u doing it either. My point was that Kobes refused a surgical fix on the finger for YEARS and most LA fans still toss that around like its a real excuse. If it was a huge deal, he’d’ve fixed it a while ago. KG got hurt and got shit taken care of, same w Perk. Kobe (well, kobe fans) still using that as an excuse years later but he wont treat it. Ill say again what i said in 09. Injuries happen. I think we win that title with a healthy KG, but thats not how shit works. Thats why theres 12 guys on a team. Next man up needs to be ready to play effectively. No excuses, thats why depth is vital. Injuries are only a legit excuse if someone intentionally hurts you during the series to get an advantage. And last yr? Sheed was like the only guy scoring in that first half for us. If Perk was healthy, we def dont give up nearly as many boards or pts, but get less scoring and lose one of the ugliest games ever at like 70-72 or some shit.
kobe gonna surprise a lot of people this season (whenver that is)
Thing about it is he doesn’t have to be “Kobe” to be successful if the Lakers stay as they are and upgrage the PG position. Matt Barnes coming back healthy will help, they have trade assets and size to make the game easier…
It is about him being comfortable on the court and not in pain for playing. The problem revolves around whether Mike Brown coach and manage games so that Kobe won’t be required to play 38-40 minutes a game in the regular season…
im afraid to say it but maybe Kobe has lost his swagger out there on the court. hes so engaged on winning through fundamentals and team basketball that hes forgotten what made him so deadly in the past, what made him so entertaining to watch. he was so set in his ways under Phil Jackson and the triangle that maybe it stopped him from coming off the top of the head(freestyling) once he got the ball. he trusted his team and coach too much that his whole mentality changed and when it was time to step up and take over he just couldnt find the way because he didnt expect that from himself or didnt think his team needed to rely solely on him anymore…or maybe im just mad cause i didnt get to wear my FRESH snoop dogg adidas at the Laker parade this year.
@Kudabeen
Kobe NEEDS to be “Kobe” if the lakers are going to be successful. winning the NBA finals is successful for me and as a laker fan anything else in the “Kobe era” is a huge disappointment and im pray that Kobe feels the same.
whats your definition of a successful laker season?
kb will wbe back with vengence if we have season!
@panchito – there are lots of things u can say about kobe, but trusting his teammates too much and being too shy to gun it sure as shit aint one of them. Thatd be like me saying KGs not an asshole on the court (i dont see anything too wrong w it, but that dont change the fact he acts like a gigantic dbag out there)
@jay. Father times undefeated bro. He can be and is a top 5 player, top 10 at worst, but the days of him being thr best player in the league are over . Should be interesting to see how he ages and if he’ll take a lesser role ala Tim Duncan whenever that time comes (not yet, but w/in 2 yrs)
kobe kept feeding Pau in the Hornet series even though he knew he wasnt feeling it, thats trusting your teammates too much. kobe #8 would have already jacked up a shot before giving it to pau the 3rd time without any results
@Celts Fan
yah in the past you couldnt say he trusted his team too much or that he didnt want to shoot it but hes constantly tweaking his game trying to find the right levels of ball hog and teamwork. who could have thought the Lakers would get swept 4-0 against the Mavs or even have problems with the Hornets. once he finds the right recipe the Lakeshow will be back in the Finals again.
Full body cryotherapy sounds just awesome, like something from x-men.
@panchito – everyone knew they’d run the Hornets. so it went 5, whatever. it was never a ?. that was as formulaic and planned as the on-air kiss for his wife and daughter after every game. and yes, I hate him and I’m a cynic. this is incredibly biased…
Kobe’s getting older, I don’t see him dominating like he did before, but he’ll still be a killer in the 4th.
Right now, best SG in the game is Dwyane Wade at 1 and KB at 1a.
I reas that B-Roy was suppose to be trying the procedure too.
That cryotherapy thing isn’t new, Jason Kidd and some of the dallas players were using it this year actually.
[www.wfaa.com]
Co-sign kingralf.
Full-body Cryotherapy, whatever the fuck it is, it sounds badass.
Makes me think of Demolition Man. Change his nickname from Black Mamba to Simon Phoenix.