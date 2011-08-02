Kobe Bryant Finally Ends His Silence About Mike Brown

It finally happened. Kobe Bryant finally spoke on Mike Brown. The way everybody was waiting on this, we figured it would be a huge letdown, cliche after cliche. Actually, Kobe gave us a nice little sound bite, telling ESPN as detailed by the Los Angeles Times: “He just seems like the type of coach that buttons everything up, so I think as players we’ll all be happy.” Whatever that means … Kobe’s been speaking his mind lately. He even told all of LeBron‘s haters to back off … The Chinese Basketball Association’s noticing a growing list of NBA players stating interest in playing in China and plans to act accordingly. NiuBBAL reported, from a CBA insider, the league’s offices may institute a no opt-out clause specially aimed at incoming NBA talent. The initiative basically suggests players can’t just up and leave midseason once the NBA and NBPA get their act together. The CBA’s also thinking of instituting a one active NBA player per team limit. We’re not mad over them possibly altering stipulations considering the clubs are bent on protecting their chemistry. Teams would fall apart midway through the season. Therefore the rumored amendments, while shrewd, are understandable … Earlier, we wrote about how Stephon Marbury felt Carmelo and Amar’e really don’t know what they’re in for when they hint at playing in China. The ex-NBA point guard actually said this: “I don’t think they’d want to stay. They’ll want to go home. I don’t think Carmelo Anthony is going to run like they want to run in practice. They want to run you to death. The first time I got there, they ran in practice for two straight hours.” Marbury’s NBA days didn’t resemble those of a boy scout, and he’s no spring chicken so the hard practices likely took a harsher toll on his energy. Nevertheless, he’s played in China for nearly two years and has his bearings on their brand of play. His assertion holds weight … Marbury believed folks like Kobe have a better grasp of the expectations which come with being in the CBA. Kobe’s always been lauded as a hard worker. It’d be interesting to see if he’d actually meet the challenge in stride, let alone sign with a CBA team to begin with … Nicolas Batum, as said by his agent, recently signed with the top French club SLUC Nancy. The 22-year-old has shown some key strides since he first hit the scene, and while we wouldn’t proclaim him as an All-Star prospect anytime soon, he’s a solid scorer with deceptive athleticism and defensive capabilities to boot … Magic Johnson‘s interview with the Los Angeles Times had the Hall of Fame point guard reminiscing on better days as a premier NBA player. The ol’ girl interviewing him thought she pulled a fast one on Magic by asking which of his former teammates was the worst at catching his no-look passes. Earvin kept it pretty political but still, we figured Kurt Rambis‘s name was swirling in his head. He admitted that the four-eyed wonder eventually got hip to his passing game and even threw Jamaal Wilkes and A.C. Green on the ballot for good measure … We’re out like Randy Moss.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
We are listening to the likes of Stephon Marbury!
What are the odds of Randy Moss doing a Brett Favre? (Not the photos)
People may not like both of them but they sure did have hall of fame careers.
Kobe commenting on Mike Brown? Chinese Basketball Assoc. being American cock blockers?!?! Holy crap, actual basketball news. I…I..I don’t know what to do! Well, I’d like to read the Magic article, but I don’t see a link, and I don’t see myself looking for it.
I would buy Kobe playing a season in China. Go over there, get MAD love, get Mike Brown fired, Lakers would suck super ass, then come back and kill. I don’t think he will, but it really wouldn’t surprise me.
In other Island news (sorry for biting your style Beib), my gf comes back tomorrow night. I’m gonna get laid boys. I hope. Don’t bet too much on it, but for sure I’ll get some by Friday morning. My beard is in Kimbo territory right now, so she might hold out for a couple of days. A red Kimbo is a bad look, but it distracts from my white Eddy Curry body so I go with it.
I like Randy Moss. Dude is a true NeeGah. Attitude and when he wanted to play, dude played. Just like Snoop said, “You can take me out of the hood but you can’t take the hood out of me.” Even though Moss grew up in the hills. Hahahaha!
why everybody be doggin Marbury …there r ALOT of star players who aint do nothing in they prime
Randy just ‘retirin’ till training camps are over. Desean losin 30000 a day, Randy playin it smart. Sign after. His top 2 choices took other wrs anyways(Plax and Ocho Cinco)
Steph just hatin now. What a waste of a career. Now, he’s in China tryin to say who can make it n who can’t? Stfu!
Amare one of the hardest workin dudes in the league. U don’t just wake up from microfracture surgery n start ballin like Amare been. And Melo been holdin it down since ’03, defense or not. If Mr Marbury had a better attitude, he’d still be in the league, ballin with Melo n STAT instead of pretendin to be the hardest workin baller in China…
I love the price marketing of his shoes. [Props to AL Harrington too] I really get what Marbury is trying to say. But it is really hard to take advice from a guy who FEASTED on some vaseline.
I have NO idea what Kobes button up comment about new coach Mike Brown means. never really heard the term used before…
Steph Marbury is a damn fool. but Ive always been a fan, so that doesnt mean he doesnt know what hes talking about. afterall, dude been in China for 2yrs balling. he might know a thing-or-two about a thing-or-two.
Batum is only 22yrs old? hasnt he been in the league for like 3 seasons already? damn. i thought he was older….
plax burress…errr…cheddar bob can get $3mil guaranteed after prison and chad ochostinko got picked up, but randy ‘straight cash homey’ moss has to retire?!!? are you shitting me?!!?
Randy, c’mon back baby. they need receivers in houston(again), tampa, san diego and san fran….
PS
shout out to ‘Big Island’ for NOT having to rub one out this weekend.
‘peter parker’ your lady…..
@heckler I kno what u mean. Plax shot himself and got picked up by the Jets, Donte Stallworth ACTUALLY KILLED SOMEONE and the Redskins snatched him up, but Randy Moss has to retire because….??? Shit is ridiculous. Randy should go out and stab someone if he wants a contract
@ heckler and jdizzle – remember what they said: “have considered the options/deals on the table etc”. In other words: those teams probably did offer about the same deals to Moss, and he didn’t want to play for that little/such a short deal/the wrong team.
And remember what a debacle last season was for him? Yikes.
Nicolas Batum is on the Serge Ibaka level. That “good, but not yet very good” level that comes right before All-Star.
“I will make you a Dallas Cowboy!” – Jerry Jones talking to Randy Moss before the 98′ draft.
Mofo never said when…
Big Island, I would hold out on you for a few days to literally have you burst when it did happen. and I would luv the beard. Hot to trot.
Marbury is right. They don’t fuck around in pro sports practices in East Asia. So many former MLB players have washed out of the Japanese baseball league because they expect to be treated like kings but instead are treated like boot camp recruits. Amar’e may be hardworking, but he’s probably never had to work that hard since high school. The typical NBA prima donna probably couldn’t hack it, or at least would resent being treated that way.
The fact that Marbury has lasted two years in the Chinese league is impressive. It means he’s bought into a hard program and succeeded. Look at the trouble a lot of ‘elite’ players have had adjusting to overseas play, like AI or even Jeremy Tyler. The ones who usually succeed are those hard-working role players who are just happy to get a job, because they don’t come in with a sense of entitlement. I think that’s what Marbury is talking about.
Thank you Dan Tanner for making this thread awkward for everyone involved. Unless, of course, Dan is short for Danielle. Then not only is it cool, but it’s also encouraged.
Dan Tanner is the artist formally know as Sporty-J.
Dirk and his Bratwurst turned him out
Otto – As long as Dan’s a bottom, I’d do it. Can’t be any worse than prison and he probably has reeeaaalllyyy soft hands, No, he absolutely has baby soft hands. And looks like Kip Dynamite.
Seriously I’m off the site for a few weeks and come back and its talk of gay sex and Starbury? WTF!
Has there been a Sporty Spice siting since the LeFraud collapse? Reminds me of that movie with Clint Eastwood Heartbreak Ridge, “Don’t go away mad, just go away” and dude has been away!
No talk about the talks which didn’t sound very like there will be a season they are so far away from each other. No fantasy basketball! Thank you for Football coming back, I need my fix.
I will be Danielle if you want me to :)
Marbury and gay sex go hand in hand.
I am not sporty j, I believe he has gone to find lebron and suck his worries away. He probably also offered to do Bosh but Bosh already had Mario Chalmers’ ass to pound into.
Claw, by fantasy basketball, do you mean gobbling Kobe’s balls while following him (I dont like the term stalking, its following if you are a true fan) to Turkey or China. I would also ice those knees down and he could throw towels in my face all day!
Great now somebody fueling into Big Island’s fantasy now that Dirk is no longer in the public eye, I guess Danny Tanner from Full House will have to do.
Does anybody think there will be a season next year?
@ CLAW
I really hope there is, but the NBA’s situation with the players seems to be a lot more complex and volatile than the NFL’s recent lockout situation. The league has just filed an unfair labor practice suit against the NBAPA suggesting they did not negotiate in good faith. This could get ugly and by ugly I mean it may take a loooong time, perhaps the whole season…
Derek Fisher is to blame, that greedy son of bitch. KOBE should be the President, CEO, and whatever the eff else of the Players Union. Fisher has probably already flopped on several of the issues at hand. Motherfuckin 24!
Or Fisher is stalling so that Kobe can have time for his knee to heal. What happens if Kobe wins a chip in a partial lockout season? Do we count that has 5.72 rings compared to Jordan’s 6?
CLAW – Yeah, since I can’t get a Dirk story I gotta chase some Dan Tanner ass I guess.
The NBA lockout is going to get ugly. I’m not doubting some of the player reps, BUT I doubt they really know what they’re getting into. The NBA isn’t profitable as a whole anymore. The owners say it’s one number and the players say it’s another number, but they are both losses. Both sides are focusing on the number rather than a solution. Neither side wants to lose money, and basically the players as a whole will have to take pay cuts to keep the company (NBA) afloat. At least that’s my understanding of it. An oversimplified understanding.
Just a guess, but I think Kobe’s “buttons everything up” comment may have meant that Brown doesn’t criticize his players through the media or create unnecessary drama by being all sarcastic/smart-ass like Phil.
Austin – I thought he meant that he had his game plan dialed in and made sure they were prepared, but your meaning makes a ton more sense.
a championship is a championship. Kobe gets his 6th. He will finish ahead of Jordan just as Phil finished ahead of Red. Take that olds!
^ gtfo
Dont talk sexy @ rainman you beast