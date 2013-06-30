Kobe Bryant Is Playing Basketball Again, Posts Photo On Instagram

Just 78 days after undergoing surgery to correct a torn left Achilles’ tendon, Kobe Bryant is back on the court. The Mamba posted an Instagram photo of himself shooting free throws earlier today.

Bryant still expects to be back in the lineup by early December, at the latest, and recently told Lakers.com that he’s walking without a limp. The Mamba can even stand on his toes. They might be baby steps for one of the greatest basketball players ever, but they’re important baby steps.

