Kobe Bryant Is Playing Basketball Again, Posts Photo On Instagram

#Kobe Bryant
06.30.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Just 78 days after undergoing surgery to correct a torn left Achilles’ tendon, Kobe Bryant is back on the court. The Mamba posted an Instagram photo of himself shooting free throws earlier today.

Bryant still expects to be back in the lineup by early December, at the latest, and recently told Lakers.com that he’s walking without a limp. The Mamba can even stand on his toes. They might be baby steps for one of the greatest basketball players ever, but they’re important baby steps.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsReal Stories

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP