Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Think The Lakers Should Have To Recruit Anyone

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Free agency recruitment tours have become a staple of the NBA offseason for the league’s most coveted superstars. LeBron James’ 2010 “Decision” helped usher in a new era for modern players searching for the best situation as they transition into the next stage of their careers, with prospective teams clamoring to woo high-profile targets with extravagant sales pitches.

The media circus that accompanies it, however, isn’t something that sits particularly well with a certain subset of old-school players. If they had their way, some would forego the whole spectacle entirely, opting instead to rely solely on their franchise’s reputation as the primary incentive to sign on the dotted line.

That is particularly true when your organization is among the most successful in NBA history, which is why Kobe Bryant doesn’t think the Lakers should have debase themselves in order to lure guys like LeBron James, Paul George, etc. to come to Los Angeles. In his mind, they should be the ones begging to join the team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP