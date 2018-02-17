Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Think The Lakers Should Have To Recruit Anyone

Getty Image

Free agency recruitment tours have become a staple of the NBA offseason for the league’s most coveted superstars. LeBron James’ 2010 “Decision” helped usher in a new era for modern players searching for the best situation as they transition into the next stage of their careers, with prospective teams clamoring to woo high-profile targets with extravagant sales pitches.

The media circus that accompanies it, however, isn’t something that sits particularly well with a certain subset of old-school players. If they had their way, some would forego the whole spectacle entirely, opting instead to rely solely on their franchise’s reputation as the primary incentive to sign on the dotted line.

That is particularly true when your organization is among the most successful in NBA history, which is why Kobe Bryant doesn’t think the Lakers should have debase themselves in order to lure guys like LeBron James, Paul George, etc. to come to Los Angeles. In his mind, they should be the ones begging to join the team.