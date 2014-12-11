Kobe Bryant Lashes Out During Lakers Practice: “We’re Soft Like S***”

Kobe Bryant might have finally reached his breaking point. Extremely displeased with his teammates’ intensity, the Los Angeles Lakers legend loudly lashed out during today’s practice. “We’re soft like Charmin. We’re soft like s***,” Bryant said.

Bryant seemed fed up once Los Angeles’ session was finished, too. Walking off the floor, he reportedly had a heated exchange with GM Mitch Kupchak. If not for his oft-repeated loyalty to the Lakers during these dark times, this is the type of interaction that would spark talk of a potential trade:

Speaking with reporters a bit later, Kobe seemed to have lightened up somewhat. He responded with levity to Nick Young’s mid-practice boast that “nobody in the world” could guard him:

But Mamba remained clearly unsatisfied. Were today’s rants a new leadership technique perhaps meant to inspire his lethargic teammates? It appears so:

Two things are for sure: Bryant isn’t going anywhere, and neither is his maniacal competitiveness. Kobe wants to win, and would only be content with otherwise if the Lakers were playing to their full capabilities. Obviously, he didn’t think they were doing so in practice today.

Lets see if an angry Bryant results in stellar individual and team play tomorrow at the San Antonio Spurs. We hope so – history is at stake.

