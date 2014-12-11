Kobe Bryant Lashes Out During Lakers Practice: “We’re Soft Like S***”

Kobe Bryant might have finally reached his breaking point. Extremely displeased with his teammates’ intensity, the Los Angeles Lakers legend loudly lashed out during today’s practice. “We’re soft like Charmin. We’re soft like s***,” Bryant said.

Kobe during practice: "We’re soft like Charmin. We’re soft like s—.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2014

Kobe during practice: "Is this the type of s— that’s going on in these practices? Now I see why we’ve lost 20 f—ing games." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2014

Bryant seemed fed up once Los Angeles’ session was finished, too. Walking off the floor, he reportedly had a heated exchange with GM Mitch Kupchak. If not for his oft-repeated loyalty to the Lakers during these dark times, this is the type of interaction that would spark talk of a potential trade:

Kobe to Kupchak after practice: “I’m supposed to practice and get better. These motherf—- ain’t doing s— for me.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2014

Speaking with reporters a bit later, Kobe seemed to have lightened up somewhat. He responded with levity to Nick Young’s mid-practice boast that “nobody in the world” could guard him:

Kobe laughed when asked about Nick Young: "I think Nick probably regrets getting me started in practice and saying something." — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

Kobe on Nick Young's proclomation that nobody in this world can guard him one-on-one: "Thank god I’m not from this world." — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

But Mamba remained clearly unsatisfied. Were today’s rants a new leadership technique perhaps meant to inspire his lethargic teammates? It appears so:

Kobe: “I just challenge guys, see what happens. I’ve always believed in throwing them in the pool and then seeing if they can sink or swim.” — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

Kobe: "Back in my younger days I used to practice like that everyday." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2014

Two things are for sure: Bryant isn’t going anywhere, and neither is his maniacal competitiveness. Kobe wants to win, and would only be content with otherwise if the Lakers were playing to their full capabilities. Obviously, he didn’t think they were doing so in practice today.

Lets see if an angry Bryant results in stellar individual and team play tomorrow at the San Antonio Spurs. We hope so – history is at stake.

