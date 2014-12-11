Kobe Bryant Lashes Out During Lakers Practice: “We’re Soft Like S***”

Kobe Bryant might have finally reached his breaking point. Extremely displeased with his teammates’ intensity, the Los Angeles Lakers legend loudly lashed out during today’s practice. “We’re soft like Charmin. We’re soft like s***,” Bryant said.
Bryant seemed fed up once Los Angeles’ session was finished, too. Walking off the floor, he reportedly had a heated exchange with GM Mitch Kupchak. If not for his oft-repeated loyalty to the Lakers during these dark times, this is the type of interaction that would spark talk of a potential trade:
Speaking with reporters a bit later, Kobe seemed to have lightened up somewhat. He responded with levity to Nick Young’s mid-practice boast that “nobody in the world” could guard him:
But Mamba remained clearly unsatisfied. Were today’s rants a new leadership technique perhaps meant to inspire his lethargic teammates? It appears so:
Two things are for sure: Bryant isn’t going anywhere, and neither is his maniacal competitiveness. Kobe wants to win, and would only be content with otherwise if the Lakers were playing to their full capabilities. Obviously, he didn’t think they were doing so in practice today.
Lets see if an angry Bryant results in stellar individual and team play tomorrow at the San Antonio Spurs. We hope so – history is at stake.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He is the big dog…even if it is at the shelter of unwanted dogs. These guys need to get on his level more them him having to come down to help them. At some point you know you aren’t as good, but you can still fight…when guys aren’t fighting that speaks to a part of a player that isn’t coachable…it is a personal conviction that Kobe challenging them at a Man level is probably the only recourse.
but the other players are getting paid 5-40% of kobe’s salary so thats the amount of effort they will give compared to kobe’s 100%.
just sayin’. he’s in a no win situation. it’s sad to see kobe’s last few years in purgatory or mediocrity
That’s the dumbest comment I’ve seen in a long time.To get paid like Kobe does takes effort and commitment.If we apply your logic on the spurs it means they should be a potential draft lottery team just sayin’.These scrubs ain’t playing at the mental level that Kobe’s playing at and btw if they get just a little bit better his FG% will increase to it’s usual.
Are you saying players pay at the level they are currently paid at? I think these guys play for their next contract and situation…that’s why the apathy and lack of effort is inexcusable or by design…we knew who Boozer, Wesley Johnson, Lin, were before this…the only guys playing above expectation are Jordan Hill and Ed Davis. Money has no baring on what they do on the floor as I see it.
It’s not sad to me…it is the price of playing for an All or Nothing franchise. Lakers will get back if the Buss kids don’t screw it up any more than they have already.
It’s true that you have to account for the mental aspect but that doesn’t fit this scenario. Kobe had to know coming into this season that help was going to scarce with that superdeal he signed. Byron Scott & Carlos Boozer beefing makes this clusterfuck worse and Kobe’s still not getting it that he’s going to have to facilitate more to even have a ghost of a chance to have a winning record, let alone the last playoff seed.
I just don’t understand why so many people are counting Kobe’s money like that is what is holding the Lakers back…They could have afforded to have Gasol and Melo…they both said no thank you…They could have afforded Lowry and Love…they both said no…With Kevin not speaking in favor of a trade to LA over better options.
Kobe making his money, which he deserves and earned has nothing to do with Lakers ownership and management not building to last ahead of the fall.
Also They have won a Championship in the last 5-6 years…not like they are Knicks, Sixers, Wolves, etc
He had to know he was going to behind the 8 ball going in. All he can look forward to is adding stats unless a fluke deal or injuries occur to other teams that shift the balance. Kobe’s deal isn’t the only thing holding them back but it really wasn’t a smart move since going in, there was so much mystery as to whether Nash could go again. They could’ve gotten a band aid to help with that loss and or build ahead somehow. Pau leaving has been coming for years. He’s been the scapegoat there for years and you only pull so much shit on somebody until they get fed up. Everybody else’s reason for avoiding them was what the Abbott article warned about. The Lakers are fucking up now with whatever’s going on between Boozer & Scott and this tantrum might have the Lakers looking like the Knicks.
I don’t think what Abbott wrote about applied to top free agents…Kobe has a good relationship with these guys, but they aren’t his buddies like they are with each other as they aren’t of his generation and he didn’t really make basketball “friends”…I’m not sure who is Kobe’s friends. Seeing him eat with Rondo was the rare time I see him hanging with someone casually and not for an event.
The CBA is the cause of the Lakers issue as well as the unstable ownership I think. Hiring D’Antoni, Trading so much for Nash, Big timing Phil Jackson….LeBron, Melo, Bosh, Love, Lowry and so on had no reason to the Lakers. This isn’t the 70s, 80s, 90s where going to LA means movie career and hobnobbing with celebs…these guys can do that anywhere and at their leisure even more now. Social media and overall globalization making the world a much smaller place especially to those with disposable income and status makes New York, LA much less power in attracting players.
back in my younger days I used to practice like that everyday
how much do u practice now kobe?
I used to work for a hard as nails boss who demanded excellence. He thought that by constantly pushing and shouting at even the slightest perceived lack of judgement would motivate his workers to great heights. Instead it led to a continually staff turn over rate, mediocre results and honestly no respect from his employees.
I’d use this to analogy to describe the Lakers best. If you are leading the league in scoring (and All-Time MFG leader) and you have a shitty record, maybe Kobe should try finding a new approach. His team mates are too afraid of making mistakes, are afraid of his wrath and honestly just don’t trust him any more.
I’ve never been a Lakers fan, but to see the team struggle like this is awful. Blame the role players all you like, but that is just like treating the symptoms of cancer, rather than removing the tumor.