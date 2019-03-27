Getty Image

Kobe Bryant is on a promotional tour for his book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, the first in a series about an inner-city basketball team that gets gifted with magical powers and learns how to play together. Creating a book series about young basketball players and making the media rounds means it is fairly unavoidable for Bryant to get asked about his basketball opinions.

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Bryant took part in a game where he either had to eat a piece of cow tongue or rank, in order from best to worst, himself, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.