Kobe On No. 40 ESPN Ranking, “They’re A Bunch Of Idiots”

Welp, this was bound to happen following Kobe Bryant‘s torn Achilles tendon at the end of the 2012-13 regular season and his broken leg only six games into the 2013-14 season. ESPN’s argument machine #NBARank dropped Mamba 15 spots this year to No. 40. You can imagine his response.
Last summer when ESPN ranked Kobe the 25th-best player in the NBA, he thought they needed drug testing. This year, by way of LakersNation.com writer Ryan Ward, he said it’s not really bothering him because ESPN voters are “a bunch of idiots.”
When Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters asked him if the ranking would motivate him next season, Kobe got another quip in saying he only uses things in the “realm of reality” to spur him to greatness.
This response is even more dismissive of the No. 40 ranking. Last year he seemed pissed. This year he seems almost amused by the disrespect, like he’s got a surprise for everyone at the Worldwide Leader. Nick Young laughed about his own No. 150 ranking, so ESPN’s NBA rankings are almost a team-wide joke at this point.
Still, after consecutive leg surgeries, ESPN is betting the 36-year-old five-time NBA champion encounters a pronounced drop in his production this season — and they’re certainly not alone.
We tend to side with Bryant — much as it pains us — because we also believe Mamba’s 30-1 MVP odds are the second-best available. We’ve watched Bryant for his whole career, and just when you think he’s dead and buried in the desert, that’s when the Mamba strike unleashes the most venom.
Did you agree with ESPN’s No. 40 ranking for Kobe?
Realistically, there’s likely to be some degree of drop off due to the injuries but it’s possible that he fully beat the rust. The biggest thing is the fact that his best chance at six walked out with Dwight and his outside chance walked out with Pau. The change in his interacting with teammates is basically too little too late. Pau’s the most disrespected teammate he ever had despite him being vital to his two post-Shaq titles. Other than individual accolades, it’s tough seeing the Lakers make noise in the Playoffs, should they make it. It’s going to take some major flukes happening for the Lakers to make it.
Well said. I would be suprised to see the Lakers even challenge for a PO spot, unless there are more freak injuries like the one to Durant.
What I don’t get about Bryant is the world he lives in and the opinion he has of himself. Yeah he works hard, but you can’t beat Fathertime.
Even the Durant injury is overrated. He’s only going to miss the beginning of the season and he’ll be back before the ASG break. Kobe’s contract doesn’t help either.
Yeah Kobe’s contract is the Lakers Achilles heel (see what I did there).
It will still take time for Durant to get back into form, but that aside, if the Spurs suffer injuries or any other contender, it could open up enough space for the Lakers. You know how much the NBA likes having the Lakers in the POs…
hes like 40 and is injury plagued now I think because he is kobe people want to believe hes still #1 but that’s just not realistic maybe hes better than #40 though haha he should change his number to 40 and when he retires in the next couple years he should go play in china til hes 50