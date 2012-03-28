Kobe Bryant On Laker Coaches: “Not Used To Dealing With A Player Of [Andrew Bynum’s] Ambition”

We contemplated putting together a top five list today featuring the worst three-point attempts in NBA history, a reaction to Andrew Bynum‘s already infamous pull-up triple from last night. The shot was that bad. In case you missed it, Bynum was benched for parts of the Lakers’ win in Golden State because he took a pull-up transition three from the top of the key. Afterwards, he donned his rebellious teenager outfit and remained defiant, telling reporters he didn’t understand getting taken out for it, and planned to take some more.

“I guess don’t take 3’s is the message. But I’m going to take some more,” Bynum told Yahoo! Sports. “I just hope it’s not the same result. I hope that I make it.”

An interesting subplot of the Lakers’ season is Kobe Bryant‘s growing acceptance of Bynum. For years, he seemed slightly annoyed with Bynum, considering the young 7-footer as a little bit of an afterthought. Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom needed to be there and ready, and whatever Andrew could contribute would be a plus. But now his stance is changing.

At All-Star Weekend, the two were inseparable at times. For long parts during the Saturday afternoon practice session, the two Laker stars chilled together on the sidelines (the only two not playing), laughing as if they were a part of their own joke in the world’s smallest inner circle. Bryant admits he sees some of himself in Bynum and some of the moves he’s made this year – asking to run a game-deciding play for Bynum against one of L.A.’s chief rivals on a nationally televised game – have done nothing but make the pivot bolder.

Even last night, when Bryant normally might’ve used the spotlight to make a point to his teammate, he admitted he didn’t see anything wrong with it. Bynum pushing his limits reminded Bryant too much of himself. How could he criticize the big man and then look in the mirror?

Among other things, Bryant says that because of the youth of the Lakers’ coaching staff, “they’re not used to dealing with a player of Drew’s ambition.” And while I’ve heard some bad things about Bynum’s ego from people around the league, he has handled his situation with the Lakers really well throughout his career. From the parking lot “trade demand” video to his role as a glorified garbage man, Bynum sacrificed for years as the fourth banana on championship teams. He’s not going to sit back and let Pau Gasol steal his rebounds or post touches anymore. It’s obvious he wants more as an individual, and is sick of waiting.

Bryant gets it, even if he thinks their coaches don’t.

What do you take away from this whole ordeal?

