Kobe Bryant Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List With Free Throw

After so many of his buckets have come via flair, dramatics, and all-out thrills, it’s almost fitting that Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan for third on the league’s all-time scoring list like this. Watch the Los Angeles Lakers legend sink a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 32,933rd point of his legendary career.

Play was stopped by officials as legions of Lakers fans at Target Center showered their hero with praise and Bryant was congratulated by teammates and opponents. ‘Wolves owner Glen Taylor even presented Kobe with the game ball before he shared a long embrace with Byron Scott:

What a moment. Up next for Kobe?Karl Malone.

But Bryant has a couple years to worry about that. Something tells us he’s far more concerned with leading the Lakers to a third straight win than that, anyway.

Congratulations, Kobe!