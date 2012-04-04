Kobe Bryant Saves The Lakers With A Clutch Three-Pointer

04.04.12 6 years ago

L.A. was lucky they got out alive against New Jersey, nearly blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. But this shot from Kobe Bryant iced it for them. It’s the second time he’s hit a shot like this in the past three games, but I’m not sure what’s a more telling sign: that he’s been able to finally hit a couple of big shots in the closing seconds, or that he HAD to so the Lakers could survive against New Jersey and New Orleans… at home no less.

Is Bryant clutch?

