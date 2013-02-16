Kobe Bryant Says He Has “Two Years Max” Left Of Playing

#Kobe Bryant
02.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

When will Kobe Bryant, age 34, retire? It’s been a question he’s been willing to discuss at length since the summer, when he told Yahoo he would play two more seasons. On Feb. 1 he told L.A. Times columnist T.J. Simers he “realistically” has only one year left. Now he’s saying he has two years left before he retires â€” but nothing more than that.

In a video by Nike Basketball with former NBA guard Damon Jones acting as interviewer, Bryant responds to Jones’ question about how much time he has left by saying: “Probably two years max. Two years max. Next year might be it. It’s one of those thing I think I’ll wake up and I’ll know. And if it’s it for me that’s it and there’s no looking back.”

One thing we know for sure is that his contract ends after next season, when he is due to be paid nearly $30.5 million. Would he play for a one-year deal with the Lakers if he senses the team could win a title? It’s likely, considering championships drive everything Bryant does. But until we know the morning he’ll wake up and see the light, we’ll be waiting for clarity until the next time he brings up retirement.

What do you think of his future?

