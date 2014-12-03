Kobe Bryant Says Michael Jordan “Was Really Like A Big Brother”

Kobe Bryant is 128 points away from surpassing Michael Jordan for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. The Los Angeles Lakers legend’s legion of fans will consider it a proverbial passing of the torch from one superlative player to another. For Bryant, though? Passing up Jordan will mean even more.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kobe talked about his special relationship with the player to which he’s most often compared:

“We hit it off very well. He was really like a big brother, and whether it’s because we see things in a similar way in terms of our competitive spirit or fire or whatever the case may be, there’s an understanding that we have—a connection that we have. “I don’t know if he opened up with me more than he did with other players, I’m not sure. I don’t know if other players had the balls even to ask. But we have a really, really good relationship.”

The two fearless scorers share a mutual respect that’s been well-documented. Bryant is one of few active players whose mentality Jordan touts, and the former’s emulation of the latter has been a hallmark of his storied career.

Still, it must satiate Kobe lovers to hear their hero speak of His Airness in such terms. There is a sizable group of NBA fans that believe Bryant and Jordan are cut from a cloth from which no other great comes – certainly not LeBron James. This talk of non-genetic bloodlines will only add fuel to that growing fire.

