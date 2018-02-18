The NBA’s best beef between two people over the last few decades featured Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. While feuds like, say, Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook have been captivating, nothing has come close to the acrimony and intrigue of the relationship between the two faces of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pair have cleared the air in the time since they went their separate ways in 2004, when O’Neal was traded from Los Angeles to Miami. But on Saturday night before the NBA’s All-Star festivities, TNT aired a conversation between the two in which they looked back on various moments from their relationship.

Let’s start with the funniest moment of the entire show: Kobe saying his favorite moment with Shaq came after the Lakers beat the Kings in Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. It involves mooning a bunch of people from Sacramento, and it’s tremendous.