Kobe Bryant Still Has Mesmerizing Footwork

07.31.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Kobe Bryant (photo. kb24fans instagram)

 

We’re not long for Kobe Bryant’s basketball life, a reality that’s become far too comfortable given achilles and knee injuries that have forced him to miss all but six games of last season. So despite assurances that Bryant is fully healthy as 2014-2015 approaches, it’s still heartening to see flashes of the unmatched skill that’s made him so dominant throughout his legendary career. On the Nike RISE campaign in China, Kobe showed off the typically mesmerizing footwork we’ve so missed the last 15 months.

Yup, the Black Mamba’s still got it.

Here’s more of Bryant’s one-on-one action from China.

Can’t wait to see you do this stuff for the purple and gold again, Kobe.

(Instagram via kb24fans) (Video via Kobe Team)

Can Kobe lead the Lakers to playoff contention in 2014-2015?

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Instagram
