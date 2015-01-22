Lakers Announce That Kobe Bryant Has Torn Rotator Cuff

So much for a minor injury. After hurting his right shoulder during last night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, further testing has revealed that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant suffered a torn rotator cuff.

The MRI on Kobe Bryant's right shoulder showed "a tear of the rotator cuff." Full press release attached: pic.twitter.com/2GAd8Vzw3L — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 22, 2015

Say it ain’t so.

Bryant continued playing after the injury, returning to action and making a left-handed jumper. He downplayed the injury’s severity after the game, and said he hoped to play on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. But those comments, obviously, were made before the results of a MRI became available.

Though the Lakers have yet to provide any information on a timeline for Bryant’s recovery, this injury could certainly end his season altogether. If so, the question then becomes whether or not the 36 year-old will deem another arduous rehabilitation process worth it – basketball fans everywhere obviously hope so.

We’ll keep you updated as information on this developing story becomes available.

