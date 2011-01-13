Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low

01.13.11 8 years ago 7 Comments

When you have a shoe collaboration between Kobe Bryant and the Nike Air Force 1 Low, it’s like two stars colliding. And thanks to our fam at Hypebeast, we have some amazing photos of this shoe which is slated to drop sometime next month. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Created in the likeness of some of his previous signature models, the sneaker features a black base with purple details and a seamless molded upper. Bryant’s logo is applied to a woven tag seen on the tongue as his trademark Mamba nickname also earns a spot on the sneaker, thanks to the use of snakeskin on the heel.

What do you think?

