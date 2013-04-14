Kobe Bryant’s Crazed Return Has Already Started, Andrew Wiggins and High School’s Best Show Out in Brooklyn

Here we are, the day after. We’re posting this almost exactly 24 hours after Kobe Bryant‘s left Achilles tendon blew up in Oakland. Deep into the wee hours of the night and all day Saturday, the basketball world online was all about Kobe, his injury and what’s next. As we’ve said here though, the only words that really, truly matter are his. In case you missed it, in the middle of the night, a few hours after he hurt himself, Bean (figuratively) put pen to paper on his Facebook page to vent. Pretty great stuff from our generation’s greatest player facing his basketball mortality in real time … And a few hours after his Facebook essay, Kobe went under the knife to repair the Achilles (the lead pic today is from Kobe’s instagram account, posted as he was heading into surgery). Lakers trainer Gary Vitti told media members that it’s a 6-9 month timetable for recovery. Asked if that means Kobe is going to be back for opening night next season, he responded with “That’s the plan.” We don’t doubt that we will see him that night, but what kind of Kobe will it be? Achilles injuries seem to be a lot like ACL reconstructions (unless you’re Adrian Peterson), when you’re not really “back” until the second year after the injury. And if it has robbed him of his explosiveness, will we be fast-forwarding to what Kobe would be at 38, 39, 40 years old? MJ-esque with added bulk and a game that is based on back-to-the-basket turnaround jumpers? … During the day, The Rock tweeted this: “Sending my bud @kobebryant strength w/ his achilles. Tore mine & had it reattached in ’06. I know the pain. You’ll come back even greater.” But he just lost at Wrestlemania to guy wearing cargo shorts and running shoes so what does he know … By the way, as you’re reading this, Kobe has already probably started his rehab assault … And replacing Kobe Bryant on the Lakers’ roster? The immortal Andrew Goudelock is reportedly being called up from the D-League … Chicago’s Richard Hamilton has been suspended one game without pay for throwing an elbow and making contact with DeMar DeRozan‘s face …

