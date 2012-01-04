Video: Kobe Bryant’s Self-Pass off the Glass

Watch Kobe Bryant hit Kevin Martin with the ol’ up-and-under-lefty-self-pass-off-glass-tip-in move. The reaction from Lakers’ color guy Stu Lantz right after the play:

“That young man never ceases to amaze. I’ve seen him do that about 10 times now in his career, but each time is better than the last.”

