Video: Kobe Bryant’s Self-Pass off the Glass

#Video #Kobe Bryant
01.04.12 7 years ago 14 Comments

Watch Kobe Bryant hit Kevin Martin with the ol’ up-and-under-lefty-self-pass-off-glass-tip-in move. The reaction from Lakers’ color guy Stu Lantz right after the play:

“That young man never ceases to amaze. I’ve seen him do that about 10 times now in his career, but each time is better than the last.”

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagHIGHLIGHTSKEVIN MARTINKOBE BRYANTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP