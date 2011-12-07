Kobe Bryant’s Signature Shoe: Nike Zoom Kobe VII

With a new season comes an all-newsignature shoe â€“ his seventh to be exact. And today, Nike Basketball has officially unveiled the. Releasing in two versions – System and System Supreme – you’ll have the choice between one or two interchangeable insert options.

The Nike Zoom Kobe VII System Supreme is a performance system allowing players to customize the shoe, switching ankle support and midfoot cushioning. With two interchangeable insert options, the System Supreme allows players to switch out the cushioning and ankle support to match their style of play.

ATTACK FAST: If a player’s game is based on speed, there is the Attack Fast insert that features a Phylon midsole with Nike Zoom units in the forefoot and heel for the ultimate in lightweight responsiveness. It also has a low-cut, power-stretch cuff that hugs the foot for support. Its sock-like fit eliminates the need for a traditional tongue and innersleeve, keeping the shoe lightweight.

ATTACK STRONG: For games that get intense and physical in the paint, there is the Attack Strong insert. It offers a full-length Cushlon midsole and an ankle cuff for a plush, comfortable ride with great support. The sensory cuffs are made of an engineered power-stretch material that is padded and perforated for comfort and ventilation.

These two midsole options allow players to customize footwear during practice or in a game to meet their performance needs. The Nike Zoom Kobe VII System Supreme offers similar performance fit and feel as the Kobe V and Kobe VI, but offers a different look and includes additional performance customization. In addition to the customizable insert options, next-generation Flywire technology provides lock-down support, a 3-D heel clip offers enhanced support, and a glass reinforced composite shank in the midsole gives responsive midfoot support.