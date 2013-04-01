Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 NBA Games

#Kobe Bryant
04.01.13 5 years ago
Kobe Bryant, LeBron James

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James (photo. Nike Basketball)

Originally posted earlier this season, we’re re-running one of our favorite Kobe Bryant pieces after he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list this weekend.

*** *** ***

Kobe Bryant turned 34 years old in August. He might be getting old, but more importantly, we’re feeling old. Over 15 years ago Kobe held that infamous press conference, showing up with the black shades on his bald dome, announcing he was “taking my talents” to the NBA. Just a few months ago, we were ready to start writing his tombstone. The Lakers weren’t championship material, Kobe could no longer carry them to a title, and the rest of the team was old and brittle. Now? Bryant really has a chance to go down as one of the three or four greatest players ever.

He already has five titles, already has amassed over 30,000 career points, has already made 14 All-Star teams, and now he has Dwight Howard, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol. While he’s no longer dropping 60-plus whenever it strikes his fancy, Bryant is still in a good spot.

Looking back, here are the 10 best games of his NBA career so far.

*** *** ***

10. KOBE VS. ORLANDO
June 4, 2009 at Staples Center
Lakers Win 100-75
Stats: 38 minutes, 16-for-34 shooting, 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists
Was this Kobe’s best game ever in the Finals? You can definitely make the case. He’s never scored more. Really, his best game might’ve come in the 2008 Finals during Game 3. Bryant had 36 points and physically dominated Boston for most of the way. But he missed seven of 18 free throws, and the Lakers ended up losing the series even though they won the game.

On this night against Orlando, he set the tone from the start. The Lakers had to get up early, and they followed KB’s lead. The shots he was hitting were unbelievable: double-pump pull-ups, fallaways where he couldn’t even see the hoop. The Magic never really had a shot, and Kobe’s claim as the best player in the game never felt stronger. This was the start of a MVP-winning series.

In the third quarter, he dropped the hammer, and pushed the Lakers out in front by 20. Plus, he busted out the weird playoff sneer he had going for a while. Always memorable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagfeatureKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP