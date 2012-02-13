Kobe Bryant’s Top 5 Game-Winning Shots In The NBA

What was my first thought after seeingwet that baseline fadeaway to beat the Raptors yesterday? He did it again. And that’s not to say I was expecting it. In fact, I don’t expect Bryant to make game-winners. Not anymore. I haven’t been confident in his ability to finish off games for almost two years now, or since he went off on that ridiculous run in 2010 when he was slitting the throats of a new team seemingly every week.

But during that time, Bryant actually beat Toronto with the same exact shot in nearly the same exact situation, except it was in L.A. instead of Canada. The point I’m making is 24 has a history that’s deep with moments like these. And thankfully for us, YouTube came around at just the right time.

Bryant’s game-winner in Toronto was necessary – the Lakers seriously need to start winning some road games. But it wasn’t as good as these shots.

Here are his five best game-winning shots throughout his career in the NBA:

*** *** ***

5. Kobe Comes Back From Court, Commits A Crime Against Denver

Y’all know the story. Kobe gets up at 4:30 in the morning, spends the whole day at court in Colorado. Then, he lands in L.A. just before tip off, gets to the locker room with eight minutes of time already gone off the clock, scores only 13 and then ends up hitting the game-winner at the buzzer against the Nuggets (who are from Colorado by the way).

