Kobe Bryant’s Top 5 Game-Winning Shots In The NBA

But during that time, Bryant actually beat Toronto with the same exact shot in nearly the same exact situation, except it was in L.A. instead of Canada. The point I’m making is 24 has a history that’s deep with moments like these. And thankfully for us, YouTube came around at just the right time.
Bryant’s game-winner in Toronto was necessary – the Lakers seriously need to start winning some road games. But it wasn’t as good as these shots.
Here are his five best game-winning shots throughout his career in the NBA:
5. Kobe Comes Back From Court, Commits A Crime Against Denver
Y’all know the story. Kobe gets up at 4:30 in the morning, spends the whole day at court in Colorado. Then, he lands in L.A. just before tip off, gets to the locker room with eight minutes of time already gone off the clock, scores only 13 and then ends up hitting the game-winner at the buzzer against the Nuggets (who are from Colorado by the way).
Goin in I knew #1 HAD to be vs Portland vs Self-Proclaimed-Kobe-Stopper
#5 was some cold blooded shyt when you take into account all the other stuff. (court, arriving late, bad shooting game, hitting shot vs the city that you got in trouble in).
#4 was a complete dickhead move. Seriously. D-Fish (a good clutch shooter himself) was wide open as his man left him early to double Kobe. Kobe still shot that shit over two guys. lol, at least in #1 (another terrible shot) the only open person was Medvadenko or however you spell it. So it made sense that he didnt pass it.
Aren’t these all of his game-winning shots anyway?
#1 will always be spectacular for the fact that they won the Pacific division on the last game of the season with that shot.
Going in to that night they were a game behind Sacramento with LA holding the tie breaker. Sacramento lost to Golden State right before LA/POR ended… and the rest is history.
@ troline1
you showin your ass right now…
The one agains the nuggets, all done with Bling still in his left ear…
Degree of difficulty in # 5 on a scale of 1 to 10…ONE HUNDRED.
But this was Shaq’s team. LOL
Perhaps we should have Kobe’s Top 10 Game-Losing Shots In The NBA? It would be so tough to choose!