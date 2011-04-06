Kobe Bryant Haters Ready To Unite; Thunder And Nuggets Ready To Get The Show Started

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant
04.06.11 7 years ago 51 Comments
Oh boy. It’s about to get ugly. That was our first reaction. With this new idea beginning to float around that he’s not clutch, fumbling away the ball with the game on the line is perfect ammunition. When Gordon Hayward outplays you down the stretch, be ready for criticism. Even if you are Kobe Bryant
And you thought Butler/UConn was bad last night? Utah’s 86-85 win against the Lakers might’ve been worse. It was like watching Bo Outlaw play Chuck Hayes one-on-one. For the second straight game, the Lakers were Courtney Love-sloppy, throwing balls away and not boxing out. Down the stretch, they let Hayward (22 points) slice them up. On the final possession down one, Kobe had Hayward isolated, but the ball slipped out of his hands before he could get a shot off. Andrew Bynum must be heated. We’re not ones to question Phil Jackson, but you think it would’ve been smart to leave in Bynum instead of taking him out with three minutes left? He only had 23 freakin’ rebounds and four blocked shots. Bryant (6-18 from the field, 20 points) was terrible all night and didn’t make a single shot in the first half. Even before his fumble at the end, he missed a three that nearly broke the backboard just a few possessions earlier … On one play in the fourth, Hayward went down the lane, went up to dunk with his left hand, lost the ball and still recovered and dunked it anyways … We don’t think the Thunder and the Nuggets like each other. That’s just the vibe we got last night. These teams know they are playing in the first round in another week and a half. We might as well get this thing poppin’ now … Kevin Durant (32 points, 9 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (18 points) made the big plays at the end to hold off the Nuggets in a message-sending 101-94 win. Oklahoma City hit Denver with a back-breaking run to start the fourth quarter, capped off by Durant catching a lob on the break. The Thunder actually scored 16 straight until Ty Lawson hit a runner … In the final two minutes, with the game basically over, the Nuggets’ color guys started spewing off at the mouth. On one particular play, Westbrook went into the post and barreled over Ray Felton, drawing a foul. The color guy then said this: “I would not give Westbrook a call all game because he’s selfish and that’s not a good play.” Damn, call him out then. And then with about 20 seconds left, Durant was fouled. On the way to the line, Danilo Gallinari (17 points) came rumbling over, chest-bumping KD like he was Luca Brasi. So when Durant shoved Gallo, the Italian gave us a Vlade-worthy stumble. It was epic, even for NBA standards … If it wasn’t for Lawson (15 second-quarter points, 28 for the game), the game would’ve been over long before then … Read More: Derrick Rose squares off with Steve Nash and Kemba Walker’s jersey is already retired at UConn?? …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSGordon HaywardKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPHOENIX SUNSSmackSTEVE NASHTy LawsonUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP