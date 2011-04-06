Kobe Bryant Haters Ready To Unite; Thunder And Nuggets Ready To Get The Show Started

Oh boy. It’s about to get ugly. That was our first reaction. With this new idea beginning to float around that he’s not clutch, fumbling away the ball with the game on the line is perfect ammunition. When Gordon Hayward outplays you down the stretch, be ready for criticism. Even if you are Kobe Bryant …
And you thought Butler/UConn was bad last night? Utah’s 86-85 win against the Lakers might’ve been worse. It was like watching Bo Outlaw play Chuck Hayes one-on-one. For the second straight game, the Lakers were Courtney Love-sloppy, throwing balls away and not boxing out. Down the stretch, they let Hayward (22 points) slice them up. On the final possession down one, Kobe had Hayward isolated, but the ball slipped out of his hands before he could get a shot off. Andrew Bynum must be heated. We’re not ones to question Phil Jackson, but you think it would’ve been smart to leave in Bynum instead of taking him out with three minutes left? He only had 23 freakin’ rebounds and four blocked shots. Bryant (6-18 from the field, 20 points) was terrible all night and didn’t make a single shot in the first half. Even before his fumble at the end, he missed a three that nearly broke the backboard just a few possessions earlier … On one play in the fourth, Hayward went down the lane, went up to dunk with his left hand, lost the ball and still recovered and dunked it anyways … We don’t think the Thunder and the Nuggets like each other. That’s just the vibe we got last night. These teams know they are playing in the first round in another week and a half. We might as well get this thing poppin’ now … Kevin Durant (32 points, 9 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (18 points) made the big plays at the end to hold off the Nuggets in a message-sending 101-94 win. Oklahoma City hit Denver with a back-breaking run to start the fourth quarter, capped off by Durant catching a lob on the break. The Thunder actually scored 16 straight until Ty Lawson hit a runner … In the final two minutes, with the game basically over, the Nuggets’ color guys started spewing off at the mouth. On one particular play, Westbrook went into the post and barreled over Ray Felton, drawing a foul. The color guy then said this: “I would not give Westbrook a call all game because he’s selfish and that’s not a good play.” Damn, call him out then. And then with about 20 seconds left, Durant was fouled. On the way to the line, Danilo Gallinari (17 points) came rumbling over, chest-bumping KD like he was Luca Brasi. So when Durant shoved Gallo, the Italian gave us a Vlade-worthy stumble. It was epic, even for NBA standards … If it wasn’t for Lawson (15 second-quarter points, 28 for the game), the game would’ve been over long before then … Read More: Derrick Rose squares off with Steve Nash and Kemba Walker’s jersey is already retired at UConn?? …
And you thought Butler/UConn was bad last night? Utah’s 86-85 win against the Lakers might’ve been worse. It was like watching Bo Outlaw play Chuck Hayes one-on-one. For the second straight game, the Lakers were Courtney Love-sloppy, throwing balls away and not boxing out. Down the stretch, they let Hayward (22 points) slice them up. On the final possession down one, Kobe had Hayward isolated, but the ball slipped out of his hands before he could get a shot off. Andrew Bynum must be heated. We’re not ones to question Phil Jackson, but you think it would’ve been smart to leave in Bynum instead of taking him out with three minutes left? He only had 23 freakin’ rebounds and four blocked shots. Bryant (6-18 from the field, 20 points) was terrible all night and didn’t make a single shot in the first half. Even before his fumble at the end, he missed a three that nearly broke the backboard just a few possessions earlier … On one play in the fourth, Hayward went down the lane, went up to dunk with his left hand, lost the ball and still recovered and dunked it anyways … We don’t think the Thunder and the Nuggets like each other. That’s just the vibe we got last night. These teams know they are playing in the first round in another week and a half. We might as well get this thing poppin’ now … Kevin Durant (32 points, 9 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (18 points) made the big plays at the end to hold off the Nuggets in a message-sending 101-94 win. Oklahoma City hit Denver with a back-breaking run to start the fourth quarter, capped off by Durant catching a lob on the break. The Thunder actually scored 16 straight until Ty Lawson hit a runner … In the final two minutes, with the game basically over, the Nuggets’ color guys started spewing off at the mouth. On one particular play, Westbrook went into the post and barreled over Ray Felton, drawing a foul. The color guy then said this: “I would not give Westbrook a call all game because he’s selfish and that’s not a good play.” Damn, call him out then. And then with about 20 seconds left, Durant was fouled. On the way to the line, Danilo Gallinari (17 points) came rumbling over, chest-bumping KD like he was Luca Brasi. So when Durant shoved Gallo, the Italian gave us a Vlade-worthy stumble. It was epic, even for NBA standards … If it wasn’t for Lawson (15 second-quarter points, 28 for the game), the game would’ve been over long before then … Read More: Derrick Rose squares off with Steve Nash and Kemba Walker’s jersey is already retired at UConn?? …
anyone seen this? crazy dunk while on his cell phone
[www.youtube.com]
Took the thoughts right outta me..
Take the day off to watch the most disappointing NCAA finals I’ve ever seen and then get an encore of one of the fugliest laker games i’ve seen in a while.
I’m almost scared to walk out the door..Kudos to hayward for playing his heart put though.utah deserved to win that.
Isn’t kemba supposed to be graduating in a few months?Who passes up a first round NBA selection to pursue another major?
The biggest flop this year was the one Chris Bosh pulled a few weeks ago.Against chicago i believe.That was epic.No contact and the guy damn near did a backflip.
This man deserves a Vlade.
[www.youtube.com]
Uuugly game. Same formula as in 90 % of our losses. Kobe shooting bricks, our bigs not dominating the paint and too many turnovers.
I know Phil Jackson has three more rings than fingers but we should still be allowed to question his decisions. It makes no sense to sub your defensive anchor out with 3 min to go. Keep Bynum in, if you want LO on the floor put him at the 3 instead of Artest.
By the way – Gallinari should get bitchslapped for that one
Kemba would only come back to UConn (maybe), if the NBA lockout would be certain. As for the Thunder, they have to make sure they don’t pass the Mavs for 3rd seed, as I much rather like their chances against San Antonio than against the Lakers.
Dime should post the top 5 flops of the year and have a vote to see who deserves the coveted “Vlade” 2011
Yet somehow Kobe is still gonna be All-NBA first team defence. Sigh.
Obviously, Hayward was tryin to represent after the bomb Butler dropped yesterday. You know he heard about it in practice…..and after, just all day. Teammates are heartless. Good game by Bynum. Glad he’s healthy. Good win by the Jazz….see em in the playoffs…..oh wait….
let’s not forget that kobe nailed the 3 to tie the game before he made the ball slip for the last shot.
d-rose nails the j to ice the game then just walks away like it’s an everyday thing. nice to watch
Shoutout to that Women’s NCAA game. Say what you want about their sport but it was a good game.
@F&F: ” Say what you want about their sport… ”
Isn’t the sport they play the same sport the men play? Or is women’s basketball a different game than men’s basketball?
It was a good game though.
Who’s better David Lee or Chris Bosh?
I’d say David Lee is better for the following reasons. I’m a Chris Bosh Hater. David Lee rebounds better, more willing to play the 5 making him more versatile in line ups, and is a decent enough passer, has never had a game shooting 1 for 18.
Chris Bosh on the other hand doesn’t have a gaping whole in his elbow, and can go off for 25-30 points every so often. You can run an offense through Bosh but not so much with David Lee. Depeneds on what you need, I still stand by the Heat should have gone after Lee which would have saved money. Bosh is more talented but David Lee is a better big man.
as always i’m a big fan of basketball from any gender and the womens final four was some of the best basketball ive seen played under those circumstances. Congrats to Texas A&M.
@dime, when Rose scores just 19 it doesnt mean he had a bad game. He played good D all night even blocking a Grant Hill turnaround. Rose also did a great job of distributing the ball even though plenty of his assist were jagged. Boozer was actually the most important player last night as he bullied Gortat in the post and he also made some great passes out of the post.
@Sans SMH…even with trampolines, white men cant jump lol
IMO David Lee is better and sheer effort is the reason why. I agree with Bosh being more talented but on the flipside, you’re never sure of which Chris Bosh will show up. Yes he can get you 35-30 maybe even 35 any given night, but that’s the dude who criticized a player for diving wrecklessly for a loose ball that was by his feet. I like a power forward to get a little dirty. David Lee loves the physical play and he’ll always go hard, Bosh isn’t so fond of it.
IMO, if I had a team, regardless of the other players I had, I’d take David Lee over Bosh. Lee is a warrior. Bosh is a princess. And like a princess, once a month Bosh gets pissed off for a week and plays hard. When the princess is off the rag, then it’s back to soft-ass Bosh. I can’t take the cycles Bosh has.
dime, your RSS feed is messed up again…it’s been working on and off for the last week or so..
“The Lakers were Courtney Love sloppy” .. i just spat my breakfast out .. ugh
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Didnt Kobe hit the 3 to tie it at 85???? id never have assumed that reading the smack.. at least it was a lil better today..
Courteney Love sloppy was actually funny lol
And damn Kobe and his small hands and his wavy lava lamp f#$kin fingers!!! ive always hated the Jazz and that game was CALLING for a F#$K you game winning shot lol
oh well
I’m in a unique place right now. I’m a big Kobe fan, but I’m not one of those ‘LAKERS, BABYYYYYYY’ dudes who always has their Kobe Lovefest goggles on.
With all the skills and talent Kobe has, he STILL CAN shoot you out of a game. He STILL can cause his team to take the L. Take last night’s game. You really have to admit that game would have been a wrap if Kobe didn’t take some of the shots he took.
It’s just like that. As much as I’m a Bron ‘hater’, I couldn’t argue the game of a 26-7-7 EVERY YEAR player. So as much as I’m a Kobe fan, I really couldn’t argue that his shot selection can be shit.
I am a Kobe hater.
But I would say the same things about any player that shot 6-18 from the floor when he has 3 good-great players that play in the post on his team.
Doesn’t matter if he hit all 6 of his shots in the 4th quarter. If you miss 12 other shots, you’re hurting your team, not helping.
Clutch isn’t real.
Honestly Kobe hasnt been that clutch this year..
Hes made some hes missed a lot..
Im still waiting for a buzzer beater..
Kobe should break his finger again… maybe that will help his clutch rating like last year. He was through the roof last year!
If this world was for me
U wouldve seen Kobe fumble, the buzzer sound, and as he walked off the court looking at his hands incredulously i wouldve come out of stands and punched him in the face lmao
Seeing as though most playoff positioning is wrapped up, he could afford to look playfully at his hands. Just take the good plays with the bad plays.
@ Lakeshow – I’ve been reading your posts for years, you always seem like a pretty smart cat…
…but that post was the first time you’ve ever made me laugh. Out loud, even hahaha.
Gordon Hayward can straight up ball. He is going to outplay a lot of stars in the coming years.
Deron Williams went off and Brook Lopez is playing like an actual center and getting boards.
I have to say I think the Knicks f*d up getting Melo, they should have tried to get Deron. He would have made Amare better and doesn’t need to score as much as Melo and makes those around him better.
Now if he doesn’t sign after next year then it will be looked as a terrible move but I’m taking Deron over Melo ALL day.
I thought Kobe was better than MJ? I’m a Kobe hater and the stats show he’s terrible in that last minute shot and doesn’t pass up the ball even though he’s double and triple teamed. MJ even knew how to pass the ball to Kerr!
Womens game? Huh?
Wow good to see Gordon Hayward finally getting some buckets, I was rooting for the guy to finally get going.
Or maybe he had a chip on his shoulder after seeing Butler getting beat by UCONN. Whatever the case, good for the Jazz to see Hayward getting his game going.
@Lakeshow
Nice to see you seeing the light of our friend Mr Kobe Bryant haha. That 3 he hit was pretty boss though so I gotta give him some credit.
I honestly blame Phil, he draws up every end of game play for Kobe and we all know he’s gonna take the shot and not pass it up. Maybe draw up a play for Gasol/Bynum in the post?
Hayward will be solid..
Hes a competitor who keeps it moving.. he’ll be alright.. and hes got stroke.. but thats a must if ur a white player..
just sayin lol
@ Stunna
He probably has but Kobe decided to go rogue anyways lol
Honestly i dont even think he hits that game winner last night.. whoever was on him (hayward??) did a pretty solid job..
That wouldve been a mighty difficult shot to convert..
And if Gasol were to ever get the chance i could see him getting fouled something tough because of his “soft” rep and the refs swallowing their whistles..
If Bynum gets the ball and is hit with a solid double team thats basically a wrap..
Nah, Bynum was beating everyone they put on him, I honestly think he could back him up and get a shot off in enough time. Better than Kobe dribbling off 7 seconds and missing after being D’ed up by HAYWARD.
Can we pass the most clutch mofo alive to Rose now? This aint 09/10 Kobe any more ;)
Speaking of which what was up with Memphis and Suns finishes? That just left me scratching my head…
Kobe’s takin that shot everytime.
Why?
Cuz Phil knows, in the playoffs, when the opponent has all your tendencies on breakdown, and lesser players starts thinkin “What if I miss?” The Lakers are one of maybe 3 teams(along with Bos and San An) where what you see in the reguar season is all a buildup to the playoffs.
There’s a select few players, maybe less than 10, who not only want that shot, but will make it off a freestyle:
Kobe’s on that list….
@ Stunnaboy
the mistake you makin is thinkin that clutch during the regular season means anything come playoff time. If Rose takes over a series when it counts, he only joins the discussion. He ain’t above Kobe, ain’t above Pierce, ain’t above Ginobili, ain’t above Durant, ain’t above DWade…
@ Stunna
But a frantic desperation game ending situation is different from “all game long”..
And we already taken the torch away from our boy????
Slooowwwwww down people lol but im loving DRoses elbow jumper.. kid is making his money off that in crunch time..
@KDizzle
Hey I know regular season aint play off for 2 years Rose seems to get better in the post season (remember him owning Rondo 2 years ago) but Rose has a go-to move (the step back elbow J) that looks like he worked on it. And it shows. I’d rather have him take that shot than have Kobe free styling.
Also why have Kobe take every shot? This is a regular season game and he wasn’t shooting that well and remember those 3 bigs that no one can guard? Why not have them take one and throw the D off? Why does Kobe have to be the hero?
That’s why I always respect Bron in the clutch. He may not be an assassin, but he knows when a team mate has a better shot. And that is a very underrated ability.
Anybody who thinks Bryant is not clutch does not know a damn thing about basketball. “This new idea…” smh
That being said, the Lakers – aside from Bynum and Odom – were horrendous last night, especially Kobe. Playoffs will tell us who’s clutch and the best, yet again…
@ Stunnaboy
OK bruh our bigs are damn good but they aint Moses, Wilt and Karl Malone lol
Bigs get worn down over a whole game period so it aint like they just gonna magically hit a move and score lol and like i said under 6-7 seconds left they would be double teamed QUICK FAST..
Tim Duncan RARELY gets the last shot for his team.. same with Howard and whatever other elite post player.. guards usually take the game winning shots cuz they got space to create.. its crowded in the post in end game situations..
Exactly Lakeshow – Anytime you see Pierce, Kobe, Melo, Durant hit a game winning shot it is ALWAYS drawn up for a spot where it is hard to double team. A lot depends on the time and situation.
You don’t want a pick n roll because then the ball gets doubled if it is too late in the shot clock. Big men operate in places that are very easy to double. Plus if you draw up a play that isn’t a turnaround jumper you then have to worry about wasting time to get them the ball in their spot. Wing players can just dribble to where they want to be.
Be real – when was the last time you saw a big man just holding the ball on the low block letting the clock run down? Most bigs hit “clutch” tip ins. Zack Randolph can fry his man all game but Rudy Gay gets the last shot.
The Lakers play horrible ONE game, and everyone makes it seem like it’s the defining point for this team. Doesn’t help that they played “sooooooo” bad and only lost by one point. Get a life. Hawyward my behind. Kobe would eat him for dessert in a playoff scenario. If the kid is so great, then his team needs to beat teams like the Lakers consistently. Just like this Derrick Rose being better and quicker than Kobe. Uhhh, yea! But did you see Kobe breakaway Derrick Rose baseline for the reverse in the All-Star game?! Tell me Rose wasn’t on him like white on rice, or at least didn’t want to make it seem like he was. Lakers fan first, Kobe second. Let’s get this Lakers parade in gear, you sorry ass losers.
One more thing. If Kobe was on your team, you’d root for them too. It’s only fitting that they play for one of the most envied cities in the world.
lol@dime for the alley oop pass and lmfao@posters for slamming that ish down. They set it up so nicely. I’m kinda suprised we dont have 100 post here.
As for the Kobe/clutch thing; the reason why the guy is considered clutch is because of the buzzer beaters. Which usually are off balance fadeaways or pull ups in the defenses face. Kobe takes those shots all game long, hell he even practices those shots all off season. So he remains comfortable shooting those shots in the clutch which is why he makes his share of them.
On the other hand i prefer a guy who can make tough shots but also can get a good shot off and hit that too. Maybe i was spoiled by MJ, but thats what i expect from guys who are clutch.
Where Kobe’s clutchness fails him is when its time to step up for a big game. Not juts one shot but an entire 48min of playing to win. At times Kobe seems to play 48mins of trying to get stats.
Then there’s a guy like Paul Pierce who will put his stats on the back burner and make the right play be it a elbow jumper or pass to Ray Allen/KG for a wide open jumper. And i cant stand Paul, but i give props when its due.
@ ChiTown
Ive watched Kobe his whole career.. He doesnt play for stats..
He plays to score.. hes a scorer.. and his ego tells him he can score anywhere over anyone.. thats why u see the difficult shots..
Thats why when dude gets mad he’ll pull up for a 30footer.. its a mind thing with him.. but if theres one thing ive noticed from dude is he never plays for stats..
hes had chances to get triple doubles and not forced anything assists/rebound wise..
But i will agree thats the difference between the 2 and thats where Jordan will always be a better player.. he knew his range and stuck with it.. Kobe thinks he has no specific range.. and it drives all Lakers fans crazy..
But dont get me wrong i love the attitude lol u want that attitude in the money rounds..
Until it costs us a championship lol
@lakeshow84
youve spoken the truth. that’s the biggest difference between jordan and kobe imo.
phil also should not have taken bynum out. he was the biggest mismatch all night, right after bynum left we got scored on in the post twice (one on LO and one on gasol). we were lucky favors kept choking at the line to give us a chance at the end.
kobe’s gotta realize that on nights where he’s off, use your bigs more than ever. if he cant recognize that in the playoffs, that’s when his ego will have cost him a championship.
We see this Kobe 82 games throughout the season tho..
Playoff Kobe is much more disciplined.. well as far as playing within the triangle and taking better shots..
But when hes feelin it he’ll go bonkers even in the playoffs.. like game 6 against Phoenix..
And when i say we see this 82 game Kobe i mean we see this version so much more than playoff Kobe we think thats how he always his..
But he knows how to win..