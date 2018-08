Kobe Says Team USA Would Beat The Dream Team; Nets Move On Without Dwight Howard

It’s that time of year again, or rather, that time of year that comes around once every four years when the same question is asked and we have to converse on the same debate. Could this Team USA beat the original Dream Team, the only Dream Team that really counts? With so many bodies hitting the floor –, etc., etc. – that they should come out tothis year, we thought this might’ve been the first year we didn’t have to hear someone drop the bomb. Of course, it had to come from. Bryant said yesterday that although the ’92 team had much more size, they were also old and couldn’t compete with the young race horses on the 2012 team. “So I don’t know,” he said. “It’d be a tough one, but I think we’d pull it out.” First of all, check out the video . As one of our followers put it on Twitter last night, Bryant looks likeafter he tore up his knee in Love & Basketball. That’s not a good sign. Secondly, we could have this argument IF everyone that was supposed to be here wasn’t limping around back home, or in Dwight’s case, crying and moaning because he can’t go to the Nets now. A squad with a perimeter lineup that features, Bryant, Dwyane Wade,andis stupid, and they’d give buckets to anyone, regardless of the competition. You still have to give the edge to the team with the best player, but we’d love to see that matchup… especially in the international game that favors perimeter play … Naturally,chimed in and said other than Durant, LeBron and Bryant, nobody else would even make the Dream Team … Other interesting stuff that Kobe said yesterday was about Westbrook, blurting out, “That kid’s cuckoo like I am.” We’re pretty sure this is a compliment … Speaking some more on Bryant – maybe this was some scheme he conjured up while admiring himself in the mirror because nobody had said a word about him for weeks? –was officially introduced as a Laker yesterday and said on ESPN he “feels like a lucky boy” to be playing with Kobe. That’s cool and all but did he really have to rock the new No. 10 jersey in a smedium? He’s causing accidents in that photo, looking likewith a terrible haircut … And as we wrote yesterday , Dwight Howard won’t be going to the Nets this summer, and possibly ever. He screwed himself over by opting in with the Magic, and now that the Nets have exhausted all possible trade scenarios, they decided to stick with, signing him yesterday to a max extension for four years and $60 million. To break it down, Howard won’t be getting traded to Brooklyn, so that leaves the Lakers, Rockets and Hawks as some likely options. Or, Orlando might just wait it out and see what happens. Atlanta hasto entice the big man. The Lakers have talent into throw away. The Rockets seem to think they have something. When isgoing to stick his head in and lure Dwight Howard to Kentucky? … Keep reading to hear about the new signing the Heat have made that could have major payoffs …