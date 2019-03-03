Cal’s Kristine Anigwe Had 32 Points And 30 Rebounds For Her 30th Straight Double-Double

Cal senior center Kristine Anigwe capped off her regular season career on Sunday with an 80-58 win over Washington State for the Golden Bears.

In that win, Anigwe filled up the stat sheet for her 30th consecutive double-double of the season and did so in dominant fashion with a ridiculous 32 points and 30 rebounds. Her 30 boards set a new Cal record, breaking the previous mark of 27, and tied the Pac-12’s conference record for most rebounds in a women’s game.

The highlights from the performance don’t exactly jump out at you, but as you can see Anigwe is simply more physically dominant than anyone else on the floor and uses great positioning to box out for rebounds and get in scoring position on the block.

