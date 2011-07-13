Kurt Rambis Is Finally Out In Minnesota; Detroit Wants To Keep Tayshaun Prince

Apparently, Joe Dumars wants Tayshaun Prince back in Detroit. Joe D contacted the free agent’s agent (Bill Duffy) just before the lockout started to let him know that the marriage wasn’t quite beyond repair just yet. Despite that, we doubt Prince wants to go back. Detroit is a mess right now, with no real direction and no real future. Prince is now 31, and has seen his stock drop in the last few years. Some contender is bound to come calling. And we’re pretty sure Prince will listen … The sad tale of Kurt Rambis the Timberwolf is finally over. David Kahn put the former Minnesota head coach out of his misery by officially announcing Rambis is done. Finally. Rambis won just 32 games in two seasons in Minnesota, but even that wasn’t enough damage. So they dragged his name through the mud some more. For weeks, he’s been stuck in limbo, knowing he was done, but not knowing at the same time. Now with Rambis out, Kahn says the team wants to play more uptempo next season (even though they played the fastest tempo last season but were third-worst in transition efficiency). What a great idea! We get this feeling that even with all of the young talent they have, this organization is going in circles … While Portland assistant Bernie Bickerstaff appears to be a front runner for the job, of course Don Nelson‘s name would get thrown into the mix. Can it get any crazier up there? Nelson and Kahn were made for each other … It sounds like Derrick Rose is the first superstar to actually come out and say he’s not looking overseas. With every other player from D-Wade to Amar’e giving cliche and cliche about looking into possible offers, Rose appears focused on nothing but an NBA championship … In Dime’s 1-on-1 NBA Tournament, we’ve reached the point where all of the pretenders are eliminated, leaving only the best still breathing. At this point, anyone could get it done; would you really be that surprised if someone like Paul Pierce won the whole thing? Seriously, is LeBron really that much better than him in this situation? Most agree. Yesterday, voting ended for two of the closest matchups so far. In just one day, we saw LeBron barely sneak by the Truth by just seven votes while D-Wade pulled off the first official “upset” of the bracket, taking out Kevin Durant by only five votes. You know what that means: it’ll be teammates going at each other in the Final Four, another opportunity to prove whose team it really is … Will Cleveland ever let it go? A year later and they are still mocking him … The NBA says that escrow money withheld from all NBA players’ paychecks each season – that is money held back so that the player’s overall income doesn’t exceed the agreed-upon percentage in the contract – will be returned to them. That money could range anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to $1.5 million (depending on how much the player makes), so for now, most players should be safe … What may ultimately slow down Dirk Nowitzki? One man has the answer. And it’s probably not what you expect (and we are giving away a free book as well, so you might want to check this out) … And if you’re a big fan of underdog stories, then you need to start checking out Lance Allred. You might know Allred as the first deaf player to ever actually play in the NBA, but the former Cav writes too. His two books chronicle his journey, what it took for him to get here and how he intends to stay. His first book, Longshot, was amazing. The newest one, Basketball Gods, sounds even better … We’re out like Rambis.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook