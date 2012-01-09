Kwame Brown On Andrew Bynum: “I Taught Him Everything He Knows”

I’ve been around Kwame Brown quite a lot this season having moved to San Francisco. And I can honestly say he’s one of the oddest NBA players I’ve ever met. Some guys, like Nate Robinson, just like to joke around. Others, like David Lee, are more reserved. But Kwame? Sometimes I can’t tell if he seriously believes what he’s saying. Like this gem about Andrew Bynum from Friday night after the Lakers beat the Warriors in L.A.
“That was my young fella,” Brown told Mike Bresnahan of the Los Angeles Times. “I taught him everything he knows. I’m one of the better defenders in the league and we played against each other every day in practice. I told him if you can score against me, you can score on anyone.”
A few thoughts from this:
1. Even if Kwame “taught him everything he knows,” Bynum would still have a steep learning curve to get to where he is today.
2. Is Kwame really one of the better defenders in the league? For his career he’s averaged 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.
3. I’m pretty sure Kwame found some of Phil Jackson‘s peyote in the Staples Center locker room.
Bynum, currently averaging 18.8 points, 15.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, is having a great season so far. How much of that can we attribute to his two and a half years spent with Brown in Los Angeles? I guess we’ll have to wait for his tell-all to find out.
WTH? lol, I don’t even know what to say about this.
Kwame is a good post defender, although he doesn’t get a lot of blocks or rebounds. But saying he taught Bynum everything? That’s fucking insane. He has to be joking, right? RIGHT??????
Kwame widely considered one of the best one-on-one post defenders in the league. Offensively not so much!
So AP how you liking it in my city so far?
Warriors might be moving here from Oakland soon. Niners winning a super bowl. Great time to be a San Franciscan.
i’d be thrilled to hear kobe’s opinion on this
Big Freeze is correct. Kwame Brown is actually widely known in the NBA as one of the better post defenders, although traditional defensive stats like blocks/rebs/stls, don’t indicate.
I’d say there may be an argument that KB is a better post defender than Bynum.
Barring the defense, yes it’s still a little ridiculous he said that. LOL
Kwame Brown is probably one of worst starting centers ive ever seen play. He cant shoot, gots no post moves, doesnt know how to use his big body as an advantage, can barely palm the ball, cant catch the ball or finish in traffic. Im suprised hes still in the league to tell you the truth. If youve ever had kwame on your team you know what im talking about.
If anything his statements make him look like a fool. If you taught Bynum everything he knows then why arent you doing the same? Kwame doesnt even average half the stats as bynum. Dude is a true hater and jealous of Bynums shine. Where was kwame when bynum wasnt doing as good? All of a sudden 6 seasons later kwame taught him everything, GTFOH.
Some where kareem is laughing his ass off or seriuosly offended at this article
As sorry as Kwame Brown is, he STAYS with an NBA contract. His defense is a major reason why he has a roster spot. Maybe Kwame did teach Bynum a few things in terms of how to score against gritty post defenders. But yeah, the quote itself is still hilarious.
I 100% believe Kwame Brown. A person can teach someone something and the student is just naturally better than the teacher. If a coach taught you the principles of how to rebound and by the time it all clicks for you, you now have the physical tools to pair with the knowledge you’ve acquired.
Look at any music teacher, they teach you how to read music and how to play a note. The student pieces it all together and composses a classic.
[Sarcastic Font]
The Lakers NEED TO bring Kwame in as an upgrade over the other Big Man consultant they had.
Andrew Bynum looks strangely like Rajon Rondo in that picture
Niners winning the Super Bowl??
@D.H. Yeah niners are 2012 superbowl champs you haven’t heard yet?
kwame must have been smoking a doobie while talking to reporters about bynum
Man, I see it as him staking his claim to some sense of achievement in the NBA.
I don’t know Kwame or know what he’s like, but I don’t know any man who doesn’t want to feel proud of doing something right in his job. Kwame is a good post defender? Well that’s news to me, but I’ll take your word for it. I think he’s just trying to find other meanings of “success” for himself in the NBA, since as player, he’ll always just be a bust (fair or not).
I don’t I ever wanted to murder a player more than Kwame Brown when he was on the Lakers. The day he was traded marked a tremendous day for me. Not only because it netted Pau but because I know longer had to watch that idiot bumble away possessions. Its possible Kwame tried to teach Bynum a few things while he was there seeing as how young Drew was however I always thought Drew was better than Kwame by his second year. Kwame sucks, always has, always will and thats on both sides of the ball. Just be happy an NBA team is still stupid enough to tolerate you’re sorriness .
dude anyone remember the cake incident like 5 years ago? I also remember the game where he had 7 turnovers, more pts and rebs than he had the entire game and was booed so badly at Staples that you could see he was visibly shaken.
Oh and when Arenas had to go on the big screen in DC and ask the fans not to boo him during their playoff run in 2005.
Kwame Brown will probably go down as the oddest NBA player, on and off the court. Guy is just fucking weird.
Never will a player with so little talent and skill be traded again for a player that had so much. The Grizzlies, LULZ.
@AR. I dunno, it was hard to decide who I wanted to have immediately tar, feathered, and then publicly denounced by their families, when both Kwame and Smush Parker were on the floor. Thats how BAD the lakers were in 2006. They both started for that squad. Let that sink in.
Maybe Kwame is auditioning some new material for a gig as a comedian after his career is over…because that sure was funny!
kwame for president.
Those who can’t do teach.
Check out #kwametaughtme on Twitter … some hilarious stuff on there
kwame brown as a teammate > kareem abdul jabbar as your position coach???
lol. just the title of this article got me laughing. Kareem was there from day one working with andrew. BUt im sure having brown around helped. they where both straight from hs guys.