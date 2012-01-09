Kwame Brown On Andrew Bynum: “I Taught Him Everything He Knows”

I’ve been around Kwame Brown quite a lot this season having moved to San Francisco. And I can honestly say he’s one of the oddest NBA players I’ve ever met. Some guys, like Nate Robinson, just like to joke around. Others, like David Lee, are more reserved. But Kwame? Sometimes I can’t tell if he seriously believes what he’s saying. Like this gem about Andrew Bynum from Friday night after the Lakers beat the Warriors in L.A.

“That was my young fella,” Brown told Mike Bresnahan of the Los Angeles Times. “I taught him everything he knows. I’m one of the better defenders in the league and we played against each other every day in practice. I told him if you can score against me, you can score on anyone.”

A few thoughts from this:

1. Even if Kwame “taught him everything he knows,” Bynum would still have a steep learning curve to get to where he is today.

2. Is Kwame really one of the better defenders in the league? For his career he’s averaged 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.

3. I’m pretty sure Kwame found some of Phil Jackson‘s peyote in the Staples Center locker room.

Bynum, currently averaging 18.8 points, 15.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, is having a great season so far. How much of that can we attribute to his two and a half years spent with Brown in Los Angeles? I guess we’ll have to wait for his tell-all to find out.

