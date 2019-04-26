Kyle Korver Is Going To Consider Retiring This Offseason

Getty Image

The season didn’t quite end the way the Utah Jazz imagined it would. After last year’s stunning first-round defeat of the Thunder, the Jazz regressed some this postseason. Granted, part of that was due to seeding, as they were forced to take on a Houston Rockets’ team that was out for blood as they bulldozed their way to a rematch with the Warriors.

Now comes the fallout from their gentlemen’s sweep, which is already sparking questions all over the internet about the future of the franchise. A little further down the totem pole is the future of veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who played sparingly for Utah this postseason as his overall production has been roughly commensurate with his 38 years of age. On Thursday, Korver told reporters that he’s contemplating retirement and will make a final decision this summer.