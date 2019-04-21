Getty Image

Donovan Mitchell did nearly everything he could to lead the Utah Jazz to a win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Mitchell had a huge game, but unfortunately for Utah, it wasn’t quite enough, as the Rockets picked up a 104-101 victory and now boast a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

His game-high 34 points — along with six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block — were impressive, but he needed 37 if the Jazz were going to have a shot at winning in overtime. Instead, Mitchell got and missed a tremendous look, missed, and P.J. Tucker sealed the win for Houston at the free throw line.

Mitchell’s missed 3 and the #Rockets running out the clock to secure Game 3: pic.twitter.com/glUochFCD3 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 21, 2019

It was about as good of a look as Mitchell could have gotten in that situation. On a night where he was excellent, Mitchell got the opportunity to play hero but came up just short.