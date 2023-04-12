The Washington Wizards picked up a 127-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks back in January. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Washington forward Kyle Kuzma saw a quote from then-Dallas guard Spencer Dinwiddie about how the Wizards were not trying to play winning basketball, which earned a response on Twitter.

The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 https://t.co/O4klCwulLG — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 25, 2023

The two were teammates in Washington during the 2021-22 season, so no one would be at fault for thinking they had a private conversation and smoothed this all over. Well, that didn’t happen. Dinwiddie, who was sent to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the trade deadline, appeared on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Wednesday, and got asked by Michelle Beadle about the whole thing.

In response, Dinwiddie — who said his agent told him to “stand down” after Kuzma’s original tweet — decided to take a scorched earth approach, saying that his time in D.C. taught him that Kuzma doesn’t care about winning above all else.

.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023

“To address the socialite, there’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball, are willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Dinwiddie said. “There are a lot of guys that have different things that drive them and motivate them. I think, if we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, that we can see his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dress the way he does, he approach basketball the way he does, the comments he makes.”

Dinwiddie also accused him of “shooting shots to try to get a contract” and that he’s “probably not even a third star on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would’ve kept you.” There’s a lot more in there, but it’s the exact sort of response you expect out of someone who has been sitting on this sort of thing for months.

Well, not long after, Kuzma logged onto Twitter and decided to respond to this. After tagging Dinwiddie in his original tweet, the Wizards forward put out a 7-tweet thread that ended with him cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff matchup against Dinwiddie’s Nets.