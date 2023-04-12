The Washington Wizards picked up a 127-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks back in January. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Washington forward Kyle Kuzma saw a quote from then-Dallas guard Spencer Dinwiddie about how the Wizards were not trying to play winning basketball, which earned a response on Twitter.
The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 https://t.co/O4klCwulLG
— kuz (@kylekuzma) January 25, 2023
The two were teammates in Washington during the 2021-22 season, so no one would be at fault for thinking they had a private conversation and smoothed this all over. Well, that didn’t happen. Dinwiddie, who was sent to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the trade deadline, appeared on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Wednesday, and got asked by Michelle Beadle about the whole thing.
In response, Dinwiddie — who said his agent told him to “stand down” after Kuzma’s original tweet — decided to take a scorched earth approach, saying that his time in D.C. taught him that Kuzma doesn’t care about winning above all else.
.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️
“What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa
— FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023
“To address the socialite, there’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball, are willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Dinwiddie said. “There are a lot of guys that have different things that drive them and motivate them. I think, if we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, that we can see his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dress the way he does, he approach basketball the way he does, the comments he makes.”
Dinwiddie also accused him of “shooting shots to try to get a contract” and that he’s “probably not even a third star on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would’ve kept you.” There’s a lot more in there, but it’s the exact sort of response you expect out of someone who has been sitting on this sort of thing for months.
Well, not long after, Kuzma logged onto Twitter and decided to respond to this. After tagging Dinwiddie in his original tweet, the Wizards forward put out a 7-tweet thread that ended with him cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff matchup against Dinwiddie’s Nets.
Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I.
Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
1.) insecurity is loud?
The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. (😳)
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
5.) and yup! I got a bag coming 🙏🏽 stop hating lol.
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
And last but not least!
6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉
Enjoy the clicks!
Go @sixers !!!
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
After letting all of that sit for a few minutes, Kuzma tweeted this and pinned it to the top of his profile.
I just don’t like false narratives w me! People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me. Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurities. I’m a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! if you knew my story you’d rock with me more!❤️🎤
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
Without editorializing too much, it would appear that Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma don’t like one another all that much.