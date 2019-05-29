Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are one day away from the first NBA Finals game in franchise history. It’s the culmination of a years-long process to get to this point, and while getting to the Finals is quite the accomplishment, the goal that Masai Ujiri ultimately had was to bring a title to Toronto.

This required making some tough decisions, most notably trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard this past offseason. It was a controversial move at the time due to DeRozan’s dedication to the franchise and the city, but in terms of the results on the court, it is one that paid off for Toronto. Still, despite the rough breakup, DeRozan still has plenty of love for his former squad.

DeRozan’s longtime running mate, Kyle Lowry, spoke to Marc Spears of The Undefeated about finally getting over the hump, and at one point was asked about the current San Antonio Spur. According to Lowry, DeRozan was excited to see his former team thrive.