It isn’t exactly a secret that Kyle Lowry wasn’t content with the DeMar DeRozan trade this summer. Their friendship has been well-documented over the years and is one of the NBA’s more endearing stories. So naturally, it was a tough pill to swallow.

But how he’s dealt with it is beginning to cause some concern among Raptors brass. Lowry has been cagey about it when speaking to the media, starting this summer at the USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas when he infamously dodged a question about whether he’d spoken to new teammate Kawhi Leonard since the trade. Now, according to a new report, Lowry apparently gave his organization the silent treatment.

Via Josh Lewenburg of TSN: