The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into their Eastern Conference Semifinals bout with the Miami Heat shorthanded due to Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture and concussion. As it turns out, Miami will likewise be down a starter when things tip off on Monday evening.

The team announced its injury availabilities for Game 1 and revealed that Kyle Lowry, who did not play in Game 4 or 5 of the Heat’s first round win over the Atlanta Hawks due to a hamstring injury, will not be able to take the floor in their first postseason matchup against the Sixers.

#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Game 1 vs the Sixers. Morris (non Covid illness), Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Butler (knee) and Herro (respiratory illness) are all listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 1, 2022

Lowry suffered the injury late in Game 3 against Atlanta — which was the only game of the series Miami did not win — and in the lead-up to Game 4, Erik Spoelstra preached patience when dealing with the ailment.

“You have to be smart about it,” Spoelstra said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “The training staff determined that he wasn’t going to play tonight and we have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Miami turned to Gabe Vincent in Lowry’s absence. One of the breakout players for the Heat this season, Vincent averaged 10 points and four assists in the two games he started against the Hawks. It is unclear if he will be given the starting job for Game 1 against Philadelphia.