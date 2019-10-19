BROOKLYN — The Nets and the NBA hoped the controversy that occurred in China would largely be left behind overseas once they returned home, but Friday’s Nets-Raptors preseason game made it clear that isn’t the case just yet.

Hundreds of pro-Hong Kong protesters were vocal during the game at Barclays Center, sitting together mostly behind a basket. Though attendance was listed at 12,380, in reality, the venue was half full at most. Late in the fourth quarter, some of those protesters unfurled signs and stood under the Raptors’ net while chanting, some in Winnie the Pooh costumes.

Many Nets players refused to address the protest after the game, but Kyrie Irving gave an extended interview with the assembled media about the team’s trip to China, the protesters at Friday’s game, and the meeting Nets players had with Adam Silver about the situation that was sparked by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

More sights and sounds from protestors in Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/d8O2YT1Sqg — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 19, 2019

“I can understand why protesters come to the game,” Irving said. “America was built on protesting. It was built on slavery, let alone. But things happen across the world and we’re just taking notice. And social media puts it right in front of everyone’s faces.”

Irving spoke to the media for the first time since the trip to China for a pair of preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers, exhibitions that were seen as in jeopardy of even happening as the situation played out. Friday night’s 123-107 preseason loss to the Raptors was Irving’s first game in Barclays Center as a Net, and though his homecoming and the adjustment period that came with his first extended action this year would be a story, protests in the thinning crowd quickly became one, too.

One banner, which was eventually taken away by Barclays Center security, said “Tsai & LeBron: Morey was right.” It was directed towards Nets owner Joe Tsai, who penned a letter critical of Morey that NBA commissioner Adam Silver called “a fairly lengthy explanation from his standpoint on why his words are so hurtful to Chinese fans.”

1. Producer and activist Andrew Duncan bought 300 tickets to tonight's Nets vs Raptors game and is hosting hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists to protest the NBA. They're all wearing "Stand With Hong Kong" t-shirts pic.twitter.com/pIcUwSLaPB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

Earlier in the week, LeBron James also spoke about Morey’s tweet, calling him “misinformed or not really educated” about the situation and the impact supporting protesters might have, both on the league’s relationship with Chinese business partners and the players who were abroad. James almost immediately softened his language on the situation, saying he knew his word would be taken out of context.