Getty Image

The Celtics followed up their thrilling overtime win on Friday over the Raptors with a less than stellar effort on Saturday in a 98-86 loss to the Jazz at home. Yes, it was on the second game of a back-to-back after an emotional overtime win, but the same problems that have kept Boston from breaking out for a long winning streak showed back up against the Jazz and that has frustrations high in the Celtics locker room.

Boston’s two young star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to struggle shooting the ball, with Brown going 1-for-9 from the field for three points and Tatum going 5-for-11 for 10 points. Brown and Tatum are both coming off spectacular 2017-18 seasons, but neither has been able to be as effective or efficient so far this year.

Tatum and Brown’s starts to the season are a not so friendly reminder that it’s impossible to project linear growth on young players, because NBA careers rarely follow a smooth, upward trajectory. There are peaks and valleys, particularly for young players still learning and developing as players — and as the league learns how to attack them.