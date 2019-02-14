Kyrie, LeBron, And The Foreshadowing Of The 2014 NBA All-Star Game

Getty Image

There’s something about scrolling back in time and landing on the moments before a landscape-altering act that’s absolutely thrilling. Maybe it’s the ignorance of the parties set to be involved, yet unaware of the monumental thing they’re about to take part in. There’s something mystical about it, to know a secret about powerful people not yet at the height of their powers, to watch them operate just before the thing that will come to define them.

They don’t know what they’re about to do or the implications it will have on their lives. But it’s coming.

That’s what it’s like looking back at the 2014 NBA All-Star Game. On a 62 degree night in New Orleans, a handful of the occupants of the Smoothie King Center were gearing up for major changes. Steve Kerr, calling the game as a color analyst for TNT, would be named the head coach of the Golden State Warriors a few months later, heading an offensive revolution that would net the Warriors three titles and counting. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, eventual pupils of Kerr’s, both donned the bright red uniforms of the Western Conference, blissfully unaware that they’d be joining forces to send fissures through the NBA in just a couple of years. But it was a connection between two men representing the East where something more immediate was brewing.

Kyrie Irving, making his second all-star appearance, earned MVP honors that night, pouring in 31 points and postmarking 14 assists in a coming out party of sorts for the Cavs young point guard. His teammate, Miami Heat forward LeBron James, was the beneficiary of five of those dimes, including one where Irving knifed through the lane with his customary wizardry, spotted LeBron cutting in from behind him and hit him with a no-look bounce pass. LeBron crushed it home with a tomahawk dunk.