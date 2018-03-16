Danny Ainge Explained Why Kyrie Irving Will Eventually Need Surgery

Getty Image

Injuries are looming over everything the Boston Celtics have done this season. Gordon Hayward’s injury on opening night shocked the NBA world and the chance of his return has crept into the narrative of the Celtics’ season as injures have mounted down the stretch.

The Celtics have been especially shorthanded this week, so injuries have been a big part of the discussion surrounding the team, and Celtics general manager Danny Ainge knows that will continue in the near future. That includes his other major acquisition over last summer, Kyrie Irving.

Irving has had a long-standing knee injury and Ainge gave an update on the Celtics on Boston radio on Thursday, explaining what the team’s expectations are for Irving’s knee and how they expect to handle things in the offseason.