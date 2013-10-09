Cavs Kyrie Irving & Tristan Thompson Hook Up For The Oop & Between-The-Legs Pass

In today’s 99-87 preseason Cavs win over the visiting Bucks, there were a couple of firsts. No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett recorded his first NBA basket, and Jarrett Jack made his first appearance in a Cavs uniform. Kyrie Irving and forward Tristan Thompson have connected on a number of baskets together already, but tonight they added some flash to their hook-ups.

First, they doubled up new Buck Luke Ridnour as he was coming around the screen. Thompson stepped out brilliantly to block his path (Mike Brown affect) and Irving poked the ball away. After Kyrie chased it down, he passed it between his legs to the trailing Thompson. Always reward your bigs for their defensive hustle.

Their alley-oop was just as pretty. Dion Waiters curled around a wing screen by Thompson, and Kyrie faked the bounce pass. John Henson â€” Waiters’ man â€” bit on the fake in an attempt to double Waiters. Irving and Thompson both see the opening after Henson lunges the wrong way, and the lob is spot-on for the soaring Tristan.

The Cavs first unit outscored the Bucks 52-38 in the first half, and Thompson finished with a game-high 17 points on 7-for-10 from the field in just under 25 minutes of run. Perhaps even better news for the Cavs was TT’s 3-for-4 performance on the line using his right hand.

