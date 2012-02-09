Kyrie Irving Uses Pepsi MAX To Become The NBA’s Best Rookie

#Kyrie Irving #Video
02.09.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Kyrie Irving is good enough to be the best rookie in the league, and good enough to make the cover of magazines (this mag in particular). How does he do it? With workouts centered around Pepsi MAX. Irving’s personality/marketability is a little bit unknown at this point, being a rookie and all. Could he be a really funny spokesman? You be the judge.

Does Irving have the potential to be one of the top two or three best lead guards in the league?

