Kyrie Irving Uses Pepsi MAX To Become The NBA’s Best Rookie

Kyrie Irving is good enough to be the best rookie in the league, and good enough to make the cover of magazines (this mag in particular). How does he do it? With workouts centered around Pepsi MAX. Irving’s personality/marketability is a little bit unknown at this point, being a rookie and all. Could he be a really funny spokesman? You be the judge.
Does Irving have the potential to be one of the top two or three best lead guards in the league?
looks blazed in that pic
haha…i think guys on this site hate when irving gets shine anywhere cuz they know i been holding him in high regard. i bet most of them want rubio to get roy just to spite me.