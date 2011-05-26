Lakers: Andrew Bynum Is Untouchable

If it’s left up to the Lakers vice president Jim Buss, Andrew Bynum isn’t going anywhere. He will not trade him, wouldn’t trade him for Carmelo Anthony or any other star wing player. And don’t hold your breath L.A., if Buss has his way, he won’t even trade the inconsistent center, the same guy who played an average of 51 regular-season games during the past four seasons, for Dwight Howard. Can someone slap him, please?
This doesn’t even end with just Bynum. As Yahoo! Sports writes, the Lakers are Jim Buss’ baby now, and that came to fruition during the hiring of new Laker coach Mike Brown:
Jim Buss is running the Lakers now, and this is a frightening proposition for everyone. Bryant doesn’t have a strong sense of Brown, sources with knowledge of his thinking said. He hasn’t offered a blessing or a condemnation. Brown was an Eastern Conference coach. He’s something else too: Jim Buss’ way of pushing far from Phil Jackson, passing over longtime assistant Brian Shaw, and staking claim to his own guy. He’s the insecure and largely incapable son of an iconic owner, the older brother of Jeannie Buss, the far more competent sibling to run the franchise.
Yet, Jerry Buss is turning these Lakers over to Jim, and that’s the reason sources say he conducted the search with his father and general manager Mitch Kupchak assisting him. Now, Jim Buss has two guys in the franchise: Brown and Andrew Bynum. In fact, Buss has made something clear within the Lakers, sources say: Bynum is untouchable in trade talks.
You see this with companies everywhere, all over the world, every single day. Relationships fry and the company suffers, so someone decides to start over. And when they start over, that means clearing the table of everything that represents the old regime. That’s almost undoubtedly why Brian Shaw wasn’t hired (too similar to Jackson and the triangle). That’s probably why Bryant wasn’t consulted in the hiring of Brown. And it’s absolutely why Bynum is considered untouchable now.
Yahoo! Sports continues:
For now, this could include a sign-and-deal for the Orlando Magic’s Dwight Howard. The Lakers are Howard’s preference, but they don’t have salary cap space to sign him. They’ll need a deal that includes Bynum to the Magic, but there are those seriously doubting Jim Buss’ desire to make such a trade. After all, Bynum was Jim Buss’ discovery, his pet project and believes Bynum will ultimately resonate as the son’s personal Lakers legacy.
If it ever came to that point, with Howard ready to join L.A. and Buss being hesitant, I’m assuming the V.P. would eventually cave. He would have to. But still, it’s a new day in L.A. and Bynum, scorned as the baby for so long by Bryant and Jackson, is now at the head of that. He’s probably happy. But I’m not certain everyone else around the organization is.
Jim Buss put out a warning: this is now my team, my franchise. There was never a stronger indication that changes are forthcoming. This should be news to Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol, as any big potential changes will almost certainly involve them. And from the looks of things, changes are on the way.
What do you think?
WHEN Bynum is healthy and active, he’s definitely a better C than Howard.
*Keyword*- “When”
Lakers traded that 7 tall, 300 plus pounds monkey away! Sure, sure it was under different management at the time but only a few is considered untouchable!
Except that even “when” Bynum is healthy, he’s not better than Howard.
This is all useless talk anyway. According to what I heard from many people last summer, Kobe isn’t going to “take the easy way out” and team up with another superstar like Dwight. He’s too competitive or something. He is good enough to win “on his own.” So he’ll go to L.A.’s front office and tell them not to bother trading for Dwight. Right?
Nobody in their right mind would trade a periennial all-star in Howard for Bynum. Bynum isnt as good as people say he is or proly could be. Real reason is he isnt gonna trade Bynum cause he doesnt wanna settle for anything less than Howard (which he knows wont happen)
If it was Howard for Bynum and a pick(s) with some cash he WOULD HAVE TO make that trade..
Howard is a bonafide HALL OF FAMER and is still young as shit.. Bynum is a BEAST but hasnt shown he is consistent enough health wise..
Jim just barking right now.. which is coo.. i guess..
@ AB
At least Kobe didnt get together 3 years earlier and decide it WOULD BE SO COOL to just play together because they are all such friends.. CARE BEARS FOREVER!!
BIATCHES lol
Wow. Bynum a better C than Howard? That might have been true in the past… Have you seen Dwight play this season? Think you’ve been watching too many Laker games this year and not enough of Dwight…
NO player is ever untouchable. Dont ever believe that bullshit.
none of us believe Andrew Bynum will finish his career as a Laker. Shit, the Lakers could swap him for Greg Oden tonight and few would notice the difference.
As for Dwight Howard, he doesn’t have a lot of options. Only bum teams can afford to sign him outright and no other contender can offer much to Orlando in a sign-n-trade. Except maybe the Knicks who will offer Amar’e Stoudemire at the deadline to the Magic for Howard. STAT is a central Florida boy anyway.
As for Jerry Buss, I’ll reserve judgement. I wonder if it was Jerry Buss who actually told Mitch Kupchik NOT to trade Andrew Bynum in the past. Perhaps it was always Jerry Buss who told him NOT to trade Kobe to the Bulls for Luol Deng and Ben Gordon.
****
SIDE NOTE:
if there is an NBA lockout, the Kardashian sisters will be paying NBA players.
i hope jim buss dies and jeanie takes over. this is bullshit
excuse me in my post: I meant JIM BUSS; not Jerry.
sorry yall
Wow, Jimmy Buss is essentially playing Russian Roulette with the entire near future of the Lakers organization.
Leaving Kobe completely in the dark of the Brown hiring is not a bold or gutsy move, it is just plain stupid. It shows disrespect to someone who is arguably a top 10 player of all time in the game. Not to mention that since he has matured over the last few years has really built a sound basketball mind (as was stated in the article).
It is clear that Bynum is Jimmy Buss’ “guy” this is quite worrisome considering the obvious that Bynum cannot stay healthy. His birth certificate may say he is in his early twenties, but his body has to be in the mid to late 30’s. I have always wondered how much confidence Kobe really even has in Bynum, obviously Kobe understands the importance of Bynum and what his size brings to the table, but you can’t depend on it long term with his injury history.
Plus claiming Bynum is untouchable is just plain stupid as well, if you have a chance to do a sign and trade with Dwight Howard, you make that deal! When one looks at the success that Miami has had, you wonder how potent the Lakers may have been with Kobe and Melo on the wing, I have always wanted to see Kobe with a consistent (can you hear me Pau?) second scoring option.
Jimmy Buss clearly wants to make his “mark” and step out from the shadow of his infamous father and superstar sister, but he is certainly going about it the wrong way by not reaching the olive branch out to Kobe. Kobe should not be running the team and making personel decisions, he should however have input and receive the neccessary consideration.
A bad head at the management table is damning for any sports team or business for that matter. I am afraid the Lakers are soon headed for some choppy waters if things do not go well quickly for Mike Brown and Bynum for that matter.
Buckle up Laker nation, assuming we have a season next year it could be very interesting.
When Greg Oden is healthy, he is better then Bynum, when Chris Kaman is healthy, he is better then Andrew Bynum, when Eddy Curry is skinny, he is better then Andrew Bynum
It is going to be so fun watching everything come crashing down in L.A. and burning. All Laker fans will jump ship and become Heat fana. L.A. is always full of Drama and is about as fake as soap Oprah’s. They are so hard to stay relivent like the Heat and keep up with the Heat. That they purposely went out and hired Lebrons ex-coach just to receive a little media attention. How sad has things gotten in L.A. after just 1 season lol. S%#t is comical to be honest like there fans that still probably think Kobrick Cryant is better than both Wade and Lebron…
(Are trying )
Bynum got a lotta haters I see. And for those LA fans trying to get rid of him, if he was there four years ago, ya’ll woulda been had ya’ll 3-peat, remember that!? B*tches…
!!!!!!!!!!!***************#############
LATEST BEIBER NEWZ!
from a source:
[[ Jerry Buss is turning these Lakers over to Jim (buss son of the owner), and that’s the reason sources say he conducted the (coaching) search with his father and general manager Mitch Kupchak assisting him. Now, Jim Buss has two (of HIS) guys in the franchise: (MIKE)Brown and Andrew Bynum (WHOM HE DRAFTED AT NUMBER 17 WHEN SHAQ LEFT). In fact, Buss has made something clear within the Lakers, sources say: Bynum is untouchable in trade talks (this will explain why they never considered getting carmelo because this jim buss dude is on a power trip).
If bynum were ever traded, this could include a sign-and-deal for the Orlando Magic’s Dwight Howard. The Lakers are Howard’s preference, but they don’t have salary cap space to sign him. They’ll need a deal that includes Bynum to the Magic, but there are those seriously doubting Jim Buss’ desire to make such a trade. After all, Bynum was Jim Buss’ discovery, his pet project and believes Bynum will ultimately resonate as the son’s personal Lakers legacy.
Buss’ loyalty will be Bynum and Brown. These are his guys now. ]]
newz report OVER..
I understand that when picking a new coach you should consider if his personality fits with your franchise superstar’s personality … but since when do teams need to “consult” players and get their approval?
The coach is (in theory) the authority figure to the player, and the front office the authority figure to coach and player. The military doesn’t “consult” with lower-level soldiers before appointing the next general. The city doesn’t get citizens’ approval before appointing the next police chief. The school board doesn’t ask the students if they’re OK with the principal they’re about to hire.
The way it SHOULD work in this situation is that the front office does its job in hiring a coach, the players accept the decision, and they make it work because it’s their job. This ain’t a dating service.
And I can’t believe the dude who said GO & Chris K. are better than a healthy Bynum, lmao, yeah they’re better than the a player who’s THE and I mean THE reason LA got 2 and THE reason why everyone was waiting on him after the BOS-LAL game 6 beantown beatdown.
We’ll give u Bargnani + Amir Johnson for Bynum.
I might be the minority, but I think that the Lakers just need one major tweaking and a few minor tweakings. This core of this squad (kobe, gasoft, bynum (occasionally), odom) has been to the finals 3 times over the past four years, winning two rings. No need to break them up, yet…
Major tweaking – starting PG. Fisher needs and better move to backup PG. He can’t guard shit and is the biggest reason why Lakers D sucks ass. He’ll be a decent backup, if only to keep Kobe happy.
Minor tweaking – get rid of Phil’s mentality of keeping old veteran players.
Obviously the Lakers need to get younger and athlehtic. but they have terrible contracts – Blake (garbage, slow, unathletic, can’t shot LOL), Artest (too busy clowning around and getting exponentially slower, gets layups blocked by the rim LOL), and Walton (don’t even need to go there). In other words, there aren’t going to be any big changes since Lakers have lots of useless long term contracts. They are going to have to make do with what they have, which isn’t all that bad…
No player is untouchable.Situations make a player untouchable.It’s a question of how much..
Offer D12,CP3 and and Jameer for Kobe.See if Lakers don’t explore that.Now granted Kobe would veto a trade but you think Mitch doesn’t try to sell this ?What’s that Godfather expression..an offer you can’t refuse.
Players contracts make them ‘untouchable’meaning the owner of said contract can’t wait to get rid of it.Think Arenas or Rashard.
@ the goods.
only saving grace is that Jim buss has dad a taste of winning and it’s championship or bust.Whatever he’s doing has to be in that context.Divisional,conference championships are not shits we hang up or aim for.I’m looking at you donald sterling and the whole clipper front office.It’s gonna be rocky.One of the few times i’m glad we play 82 games.If you can’t right shyt in that long don’t bother with the playoffs.
Trade Machine at ESPN says:
Bynum for Bosh straight up.
Pau and Odom for Howard, Duhon, and Bass.
Lakers starting 5:
Duhon
Bryant
Howard
Bass
Artest
Magic Starting 5:
Nelson
Redick
Gasol
Hedo
Anderson
Heat starting 5:
Chalmers
Wade
James
Haslem
Bynum
I should be a GM.
LL
@Lakeshow84 – Right, Kobe didn’t ‘superteam’ up, but he also didn’t demand a trade to a team with a budding young core of players viewed to be FAR better (Bulls)… er, my bad. That happened. The only reason Kobe doesn’t like the superteam idea is bc he didn’t think of it first, and bc no one wants to play with him.
A whole lot of delusions of grandeur in the comments in this article
@ Austin B.
I agree that is how it should work, but in today’s game the superstars essentially rule the henhouse and are what makes the meter move in terms of exposure and revenue. When they are happy and playing well most everything falls into place, but there does need to be a balance. I see nothing wrong with merely consulting with Kobe.
@smoove chips
I agree he has his Father’s passion for winning and the need for ultimate success (I.E. Championships). But I get real concerned when he talks about making his mark and making guys untouchable. I don’t want to see him potentially alienate other members of the team and organization by hitching his wagon too firmly to “his guys” Bynum and now Coach Brown.
This may all very well end up working out, they will make a few moves and be back in the mix next year, but I don’t like the way it has started.
AUSTIN in reference to ur comment in number 17, the police officer example and principle etc etc examples are understandable BUT those jobs have a fixed structure where in a sense there is only one way to handle the job.
a basketball coach has different philosophies and that is key. management SHOULD have to consult at least to some degree how a coach meshes with a team. a coach philosophy is what can make or break a team. police officers have to uphold the LAW. u cant have a ‘philosophy’ on law. it is what it is.
a coach has to be able to play to the strengths of the team. for instance mike brown would get fired after year one if he were hired by new york because they dont have the kind of guys to make his philosophy work.
*On a side note I have noticed strongly the Adrian WoJo considers Kobe one his “guys” and writes normally very flattering articles, almost worshipping Kobe. So it is really no surprise he chose to spin the situation the way he did in that article. Just my opinion on what I have read from him in the past.
Trade Kobe and Bynum to Orlando. you’d get Howard and basically your choice of what you wanted from them. Kobe’s production doesn’t match his salary anymore, he’s too far declined at this point to carry a team.
You’d get younger, (potentially) cheaper, and contend for a longer time.
Unless Kobe has a NTC.
@Me – Yeah, Kobe does have a NTC. He ain’t going anywhere.
Trade Kobe AND Bynum??? Ur fired ME lmao
@ Logan
YEAH no one wants to play with Kobe.. thats why we been signing Free Agents like autographs the past of years.. u still living 2005???
Lol ur talking old hater talk..
@ Shot in ya face
Honestly dude you hit it right on the head.. we dont need many changes..
Just swap Blake and Fisher as far as starter and backup.. tweak some bench players (i say give Ebanks Barnes minutes) and we good to go..
Maybe drop Brown and sign another PG or try to groom one in the draft but still.. The core is intact..
Everyone saying we need to blow it up WANTS us to blow it up lol although i have no idea WHAT THE FUCK Magic was talking about..
I’m pretty sure Kobe and Dirk are the only 2 guys with no trade clauses in their contracts. Jeannie should get the team.
If they could sign and trade Bynum for Howard, they’d have to. Bynum’s contract is almost the same as Howard’s. Even if Bynum is healthy, is he going to be as good as Howard? He could probably, but the dude just doesn’t stay healthy. Bynum misses almost 30 games a season, and in 6 years you have a really good sample of what he’s gonna be.
I’m with AB as far as coaching to an extent. You want a guy who the players like, they have to respect him, but fuck it if Kobe doesn’t like him. Kobe won’t play forever, the triangle needs to go. Sure it caters to Kobe’s game, but EVERYONE else on the team suffers. Bynum for Dwight, Luke Walton, Shannon Brown, and Fish for Durant, Blake, Matt Barnes and Artest for CP. Lakers new starting 5:
Dwight Howard
Gasol
Durant
Kobe
CP3
Sporty-J dies. I nailed it.
@The Goods — I think 75% of his columns are about LeBron, and 90% of those are negative. The other 25% are about how great Kobe is.
Great article! Did anyone see the funny story on the Lakers pick-up game?
[milkthebull.com]
@LakeShow84
Yep, you signed some AWESOME free agents as of late…. ummm, Ron Artest and Steve Blake. I didn’t see Carmelo clamoring to get to the Lakers. Amare didn’t seem interested. I’m not hating. Kobe is top 5 all time, but his skills are slipping and he is the last one to know it. Now all he does is bark at his teammates while trying to get the shots that were a lot easier for him to get 2-3 years ago. Not a knock on Kobe, every player gets old. But he hasn’t shown that he is willing to change his game to suit the team… UNTIL that happens. No one is going to play with him.
LL
is it cool now to leave initials at the end of website columns?
Just as cool as using beiber as your log in name.
LL
Funny you bring up Amare because ive heard nothing but praise come from Amare regarding Kobe.. And seeing that we had Gasol and Bynum already how much room was there for Amare??
You talkin about Amare when we been in luxury tax for 2 years now???
And Melo hasnt been a FA in 3 years now bruh do your homework..
your comparing apples (old Kobe) to oranges (present Kobe).. we signed Ron-Ron 2 years ago and LAST YEAR we signed Blake, Barnes and Ratliff..
ur making YOUR OWN OPINION and trying to call it fact..
Kick rockz
LMAO @ Ryansouth
“The turning point came with Bynum’s ejection in the third quarter where he clothes lined second grader Jimmy Landfert on a lay-up”
LMMMAAAAOOOOO that was funny
OK. You’re right.
Dont gimme that argue with me!!!!!
lol
He’s only ‘untouchable’ because if he happens to get touched it injures him.
No but in all seriousness, nobody is untouchable.
Kobe said he didn’t want to take the easy way out and team with a superstar before when he made LA get rid of Shaq… a few years of playing with Smush Parker and Kwame Brown soon had him demanding help or he’d leave.
Andrew Bynum is a very good, young center… unfortunately he will never be healthy for a full season.
LOL
Are you guys nuts? Bynum better than Howard under any cercumstances? What is wrong with you people do you watch Howard? He’s the freaking three time defensive player of the year in a row? He has the opportunity to go down as the best defensive player ever. If he continues on his stat path he will lead the nba all time in blocks and rebounds. He scores 24 points a game and completely dominates the paint ever night. Because Bynum can hit a turn around jumper he is more skilled than Howard? Are you nuts? Give me 24 ppg every night and 60% shooting any night. By that logic Bynum is more offensively talented than Shaq. Bynum has never even been an all star…they are not close to the same class of player. Bynum is the best JV center.
Please trade Bynum for Dwight, and move Pau back to his natural PF position.
He’s untouchable because he is Jim Buss pet. Jum Buss was the one who discovered Bynum
I don’t see how Orlando would trade to LA especially after Shaq left them for LA. It would be guaranteeing more titles for the Lakers so you would still rather trade within your own conference if you had to. Also, Orlando has a history with injury plagued players(Grant Hill) so I don’t think they would trade for Bynum. I think Otis Smith in order to save his job would rather trade with New Jersey(Brooks) or possibly Milwaukee(Bogut) and some spare parts. Basically it would be rebuilding time. The big key is whether Chris Paul resigns or becomes a free agent. I think New Jersey could try to keep their cap open for 2012 when both these guys become free agents and pitch them on playing in NYC together. If Miami wins this year I think you will see more superstars team up. Those two guys are the only superstars left who don’t have big contract extensions right now and in their prime. If New Jersey signs Deron to a reasonable contract then Lopez/Deron for Howard and some spare parts would be a better trade for Orlando than injury plagued Bynum. Hopefully, then they have enough money left to sign Chris Paul or Chris thinks about taking less like the Miami guys did.
I meant New Jersey would hopefully have enough money. Orlando is way over the budget.
Orlando……will..not…..trade….dwight not for bynum odom or any other scrubb on that team dwight told the orlando sentinal that he loves otown so dont get your hopes up and to the guy that said bynum is better than dwight!!!!are u stupid or what look at the number dwight is wining mvp next season in orlando