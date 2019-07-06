Getty Image

LeBron James attended NBA Summer League in Las Vegas sporting a custom Lakers hat that said “LeBronland” on the side. But after Friday night’s blockbuster trade for Paul George and subsequent signing of Kawhi Leonard by the Clippers, Los Angeles just got a whole lot more crowded when it comes to hoops.

The pair of moves, which came one after another early Saturday morning on the east coast, changes the NBA in a big way after the Clippers successfully traded for George and landed one of the biggest free agents in recent memory, one that just led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship.

The Lakers were one of three teams that felt they had a serious changes to land Leonard, along with the Clippers and Raptors. And after completing a trade for Anthony Davis the LeBron James-led team had to feel pretty good about their chances, as well as the enticing opportunity to form a super team in LA and dominate an ever-changing Western Conference. But the Lakers were reportedly not expecting what came down once news of the two big moves broke early Saturday morning.