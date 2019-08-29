Ice Cube Urges Lakers Fans To Give Dwight Howard ‘A Clean Slate’

Getty Image

On Friday, the Lakers made the stunning decision to bring back Dwight Howard, who is one of the most vilified athletes of all time among Los Angeles sports fans because of his decision to leave the team in free agency in 2013 after a failed experiment alongside Kobe Bryant.

While a lot of time has passed since then, there are still some fans who aren’t willing to put their feelings aside and welcome Howard back to Los Angeles with open arms. One would assume Ice Cube is one of those fans, considering he’s had some harsh words for Howard in the past.

But the Los Angeles-based rap native is actually asking Lakers fans to give Howard another chance. During a recent interview, the BIG3 founder urged Lakers fans to let go of the past and make Howard feel welcome in his city.