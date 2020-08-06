The Lakers Aren’t Making Shots, But Is Something Else Going On?

LeBron James’ comments about the Lakers’ .500 record in the Bubble got the most attention, but it was Anthony Davis who put it most aptly. Whereas James remarked on “things you can’t control” off the floor, Davis was pretty plain in his analysis: The Lakers have much less margin for error because of their thinned-out Bubble roster.

“Especially now when we’re not making shots on a consistent basis, the chances are not in our favor when we (LeBron and Davis) aren’t playing well,” Davis said.

Maybe this was always true. Los Angeles, even with Avery Bradley (opt out) and Rajon Rondo (hand surgery), revolved around James and Davis. Having to rely on Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith, who haven’t played much basketball over the last calendar year, is not ideal during a championship run, and their adjustment period is certainly part of the reason the Lakers are missing open shots. But overall in Orlando, the Lakers are shooting 27.5 percent on open shots — those with four or more feet between the shooter and the closest defender. That’s hard to overcome.

When the numbers are that skewed, most of it can be attributed to bad luck. The Lakers will regress back toward their fifth-ranked effective field goal percentage before long. And James, who is shooting 42 percent at the Wide World of Sports, will certainly get nearer to his standard level of efficiency for the playoffs.

It was also Davis who acknowledged the obvious in this regard:

AD: “We’re getting wide open shots.” Both he and LeBron said they expect them to start falling, and it’s better for this shooting slump to come in the seeding games after they’ve locked in No. 1, as opposed to the playoffs. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 6, 2020

That doesn’t mean the solution is just as obvious.

Take Wednesday night’s 19-point loss to Oklahoma City, in which Waiters played a devastating 26 minutes. On a simple fast break — the Lakers’ bread and butter this season — Waiters effectively waved off an open James in the corner and tossed up a lazy layup that grazed the blackboard before giving the Thunder an advantage going back the other way. The Lakers lost Waiters’ 26 minutes by nine points because of moments like these.