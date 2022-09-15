We’re in the midst of one of the more boring periods of the NBA calendar, as teams are gearing up for training camp, big offseason moves have largely already happened, and everyone is trying to get one last break in before the upcoming season begins in earnest. That means teams around the league that are looking to gin up some publicity are able to turn to one tried and true way to do that: releasing the jerseys they are going to wear this year.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, that meant dropping their Statement Edition jersey for the 2022-23 campaign. The team did this on Thursday afternoon, and boy, it is … almost exactly the same as the Statement Edition jersey that they wore during 2021-22. There are a few little changes, but for the most part, it is a purple Lakers uniform with yellow and black elements of it.

The Lakers just revealed their new “statement” edition uniforms for 2022-23. Pretty sharp. pic.twitter.com/i59IE86fo1 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 15, 2022

You can compare that to the picture at the top of this post, which shows LeBron James in the purple unis the team wore last year. The main differences come in the numbers being black and yellow instead of yellow and white, along with the decision to eschew white altogether and go with yellow and black touches on the purple base. Anyway, they’re fine.