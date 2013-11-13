Lakers’ Xavier Henry Cold Crushes Dunk On Jeff Withey

Even though 22-year-old Xavier Henry seems like a rookie to Lakers fans, he’s been in the league since being drafted No. 12 in 2010 by the Grizzlies. But with Mamba still out with the Achilles tear, Henry has often risen to the challenge, never more so than with is dunk on actual Pelicans rookie Jeff Withey.

Henry was 6-of-8 on the night including 3-for-3 from deep, but these two points over Withey were certainly the most explosive.

The Lakers ran away from the Pelicans, leading by 16 at half and by 24 at the end of the third quarter. Anthony Davis was in foul trouble and the Pellies just couldn’t get anything going, eventually losing 116-95. The loss dropped the Pellies to 3-5 on the year and moved the Lakers close to .500 at 4-5. But all anyone will remember from this game is that Xavier dunk on Withey.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.