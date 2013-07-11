Lamar Odom Goes Nuts, Trashes Paparazzi’s Camera

07.11.13 5 years ago

The paparazzi pissed Lamar Odom off one too many times, and recently, TMZ caught the big man going nuts because of it. Watch him calmly toss a camera bag into a Hollywood street.

According to TMZ, Odom fled the scene after tossing a cameraman’s gear into the middle of the street and then smashing another photographer’s car with a camera stand.

What do you think?

