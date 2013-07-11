Lamar Odom Goes Nuts, Trashes Paparazzi’s Camera

The paparazzi pissed Lamar Odom off one too many times, and recently, TMZ caught the big man going nuts because of it. Watch him calmly toss a camera bag into a Hollywood street.
According to TMZ, Odom fled the scene after tossing a cameraman’s gear into the middle of the street and then smashing another photographer’s car with a camera stand.
