Lamar Odom Is Reportedly Set To Join The BIG3 This Season

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Lamar Odom play basketball. The former Sixth Man of the Year and two-time NBA champion hasn’t been in the league since the 2012-13 campaign, in which he appeared in all 82 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. As it turns out, his return to basketball is on the horizon, something he foreshadowed at the end of 2018.

Back in November during an an interview with Ryan Ward of Clutch Points, Odom said he’s currently working to get his body right. This is all with the hopes of appearing in the third year of the BIG3 and in China’s top basketball league, where guys like Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette have gone to extend their careers.

“Yeah,” Odom said when asked about joining the BIG3 next year. “I’m getting myself into game shape, which I’m not too far from it now. I’ll be playing. Hopefully, I’ll be playing. I also plan to play in the CBA in China in 2019.”