Lamar Odom Says He Does Not Have A Drug Problem

09.11.13 5 years ago

Celebrity gossip site TMZ caught up with Lamar Odom outside a Hollywood sushi restaurant on Monday night. He was getting into a black SUV to leave when they pointed a camera at him and asked him personal questions about his tabloid-strewn life. The smiling Odom answered the prying questions politely and succinctly.

Of course TMZ said he was in denial as they interrogated him about his drug use.

Looking somewhat gaunt, Odom answered the queries about his substance abuse with a resigned “Nah.” When asked if he had a message for his fans, he said, ” I love ’em.” Odom also said he’s hopeful to play for a team this upcoming season. Be well LO.

What do you think?

